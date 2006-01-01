Turkey's ambassador calls for restrained celebrations "when we beat the Dutch"

Turkey's squad in training before the quarter-final
Turkey's squad in training before the quarter-finalReuters
Turkey's ambassador to Austria, Ozan Ceyhan, said he hoped fans would show moderation in their celebrations when - not if - they beat Netherlands in their EURO 2024 quarter-final in Berlin on Saturday.

Turkey beat Austria in a thrilling last-16 tie in Leipzig on Tuesday, setting them up for a huge game in the German capital, which is home to an estimated 250,000 Turkish expatriates and their descendents.

The victory over Austria prompted wild celebrations in cities across Europe, with fans honking car horns, waving flags and celebrating long into the night.

"When we win the match against the Netherlands, I believe that maybe we won't need to bother our Austrian neighbours and friends with horns, unnecessary noise and ruckus. We can celebrate more quietly and calmly," Ceyhan told representatives of Turkish media in Vienna on Friday.

"I have not the slightest doubt that you, my fellow citizens, all Austrians of Turkish origin, will be moderate."

A victory for Turkey against Netherlands would see them meet either England or Switzerland in the semi-finals on Wednesday in Dortmund, with the Turks having already defeated the Austrians who topped Group D ahead of the Dutch.

"Our Austrian friends beat the Netherlands (but) we also won the match we played with our Austrian friends. Now that we are playing against the Netherlands I ask why shouldn't we win 3-2?"

Follow the game with Flashscore.

