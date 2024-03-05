Holders England face France and Sweden in Women's Euro 2025 qualifying

France lost the Nations League final to Spain last month but qualified for this year's Olympics and are ranked number three in the world, with England at four and Sweden five.
England thrashed Sweden in the semi-finals on their way to winning Euro 2022. Ireland are also in qualifying Group A3.
World champions Spain will take on Denmark, Belgium and Czech Republic in Group A2, while Germany, eight-times European champions, face Austria, Iceland and Poland in Group A4.
The top two in each League A group qualify for the finals in July 2025 alongside hosts Switzerland, who compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured. The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of playoffs.
League A
Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland
Group A2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czech Republic
Group A3: France, England, Sweden, Ireland
Group A4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland
League B
Group B1: Switzerland, Hungary, Turkey, Azerbaijan
Group B2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel
Group B3: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta
Group B4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo
League C
Group C1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia
Group C2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova
Group C3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faroe Islands
Group C4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia
Group C5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg
Matchdays 1-2: April 3rd-9th, 2024
Matchdays 3-4: May 29th-June 4th, 2024
Matchdays 5-6: July 10th-16th, 2024
Playoffs Round 1: October 23rd-29th, 2024
Round 2: November 27th-December 3rd 2024
