England women to play Austria and Italy in February as preparation for Euro 2025 qualifying

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro Women
  4. England women to play Austria and Italy in February as preparation for Euro 2025 qualifying
England women to play Austria and Italy in February as preparation for Euro 2025 qualifying
England will be looking to retain their European crown
England will be looking to retain their European crown
Reuters
England will play Austria and Italy in a pair of February friendlies in Spain in preparation for Women's Euro 2025 qualifying.

The Lionesses will travel to southern Spain for a warm-weather training camp before the international games at Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras against Austria on February 23rd and Italy on February 27th.

Qualifying for the Euros kicks off in April.

"So there's no time to waste in February," England manager Sarina Wiegman said. "Heading to Spain with hopefully warmer weather and great facilities will allow us to maximise every minute together.

"Playing two games against good opposition in Austria and Italy, should be excellent preparation for another big year ahead."

England are the defending European champions and finished runners-up to Spain at last year's Women's World Cup. They narrowly missed out on qualifying for this year's Paris Olympics.

Mentions
FootballEuro WomenAustriaItalyEngland
Related Articles
Sarina Wiegman finds 'home away from home' in England job and believes team can grow more
England women's coach Sarina Wiegman extends contract to 2027
Flashscore Awards: England boss Sarina Wiegman named Women's Coach of the Year
Show more
Football
Barcelona edge past 10-man Osasuna as Vitor Roque scores first goal for club
Napkin Lionel Messi signed to join Barcelona goes to auction
Iran dump Syria out of Asian Cup on penalties to set up quarter-final with Japan
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami face double Mexican meeting in Leagues Cup
David Moyes hopes Kalvin Phillips can replicate Lingard impact at West Ham
Takehiro Tomiyasu: Japan must learn to kill off games at Asian Cup
Roberto De Zerbi backs Brighton players to learn from Luton 'blackout'
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus close in on Alcaraz, Reyna set for Forest loan
Updated
Super League send cease and desist letter to UEFA over anti-competitive behaviour
EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Goulding on why Jurgen Klopp news was seismic and devastating
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus close in on Alcaraz, Reyna set for Forest loan
Another AFCON upset as Morocco are bundled out by South Africa in round of 16
Xavi feeling 'liberated' after announcing sudden departure from Barcelona
AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings