England women's coach Sarina Wiegman extends contract to 2027

Wiegman has been coach since 2021
Wiegman has been coach since 2021
Reuters
Sarina Wiegman (54) has extended her contract as England women's coach and will remain in charge of the team for the 2027 Women's World Cup, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Wiegman, who took the reins in September 2021, led the team to their first major trophy at the 2022 European Championship and to the final of last year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where they finished runners-up to Spain.

The Dutchwoman's new deal will also see her lead the team in the defence of their Euros title in 2025.

"I am so happy to have the chance to lead England through to 2027 after an incredible two and a half years," Wiegman said.

"Looking forward, we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy. Our game is becoming so competitive at the top level.

"I relish that opportunity and can't wait to start the EURO qualifiers, followed by the World Cup."

Qualification for the 2025 Euros begins in April.

"We are thrilled Sarina has agreed to extend her time with us as we head into another significant period of international football," FA CEO Mark Bullingham said.

"She has achieved so much through her outstanding work as a coach and leader, and there is more to come.

"The aim with our England teams is to be a consistent competitive force in major tournaments, and Sarina has helped us achieve that - building on what had been several years of positive progress."

