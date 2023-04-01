Europa Conference League roundup: Lille fight back to beat Slovan Bratislava

Lille now have seven points from nine in Group A

Lille’s first-ever meeting with Slovak opposition ended in victory, as the Mastiffs came from behind to beat Slovan Bratislava 2-1 - the Sky Blues’ first defeat in nine matches.

Lille boss Paulo Fonseca had labelled the playing surface at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy as “catastrophic” after Rugby World Cup matches were played on it, but the hosts looked more than comfortable with it here as they dominated early possession.

Keeping hold of the ball wasn’t translating into chances though, and Slovan were soon on the prowl themselves through Tigran Barseghyan, who really ought to have done better with his chance after he breezed past Benjamin André.

His blushes were spared two minutes later though as the Sky Blues’ improvement earned them the opener. Lucas Lovat’s pinpoint low cross gave Aleksandar Cavric the simplest of tap-ins, with the goal eventually awarded after it had initially been ruled out for offside.

The Mastiffs’ lack of penetration had cost them, and when they eventually worked an opening, Jonathan David saw his header beaten away by international teammate Milan Borjan, and the Canadian shot-stopper was equal to André’s rebound before Angel Gomes volleyed wide, as the visitors took their lead into the interval.

Borjan was on hand to haunt his compatriot again after the restart, as after he parried a cross straight into David’s path, the Lille marksman drove the rebound straight at the goalkeeper. Slovan were slipping ever deeper though, and Lille eventually made their superiority pay with an equaliser beyond the hour mark. Remy Cabella fed Yusuf Yazıcı from the left, and the Turkish international finished clinically beyond the despairing Borjan.

Lille were now full steam ahead in search of a winner, but came so close to being dealt a sucker punch on the counter when Cesar Blackman chipped Lucas Chevalier, but Alexsandro made a stunning recovery run and hooked the ball clear.

The hosts were left aggrieved after a pitchside review went against them and denied Cabella a spot-kick, but they responded in some style by racing into the lead. Edon Zhegrova cut in from the right, and his low cross was expertly turned home by Cabella to ascend the Mastiffs to the Group A summit.

The night soon went from bad to worse for Slovan, who had Lovat sent off in bizarre circumstances, receiving his marching orders for a cynical pull on Zhegrova as Vladimir Weiss’ men relinquished their control of the group.

Lille - Slovan Bratislava player ratings Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Remy Cabella (Lille)

Check out all the stats from the match with Flashscore.

Other Europa Conference League scores (18:45 CET)

Click on each link to read the full match report from the game.

Group A

KI Klaksvik 3 Olimpija Ljubljana 0

Group B

Gent 5 Breidablik 0

Group C

FC Ballkani 1 FC Astana 2

Group D

Lugano 1 Club Brugge 3

Group E

AZ Alkmaar 1 Aston Villa 4

Group H

Fenerbahce 3 Ludogorets 1