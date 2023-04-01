Osasuna provisionally suspended from competing in 2023/24 Conference League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa Conference League
  4. Osasuna provisionally suspended from competing in 2023/24 Conference League
Osasuna provisionally suspended from competing in 2023/24 Conference League
Saul Niguez celebrates scoring against Osasuna
Saul Niguez celebrates scoring against Osasuna
Reuters
Osasuna have been fined and provisionally excluded from the next UEFA club competition they qualify for because they filed a sports-related claim to the wrong court, UEFA said on Thursday.

UEFA cleared Osasuna to play in the 2023-24 Conference League playoff round in July after they were initially excluded from the competition due to a match-fixing scandal from a decade ago.

However, the body said it had opened separate disciplinary proceedings against the LaLiga club for filing a claim to the ordinary state courts in Pamplona, Spain rather than the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

UEFA has fined Osasuna 100,000 euros ($109,000) and excluded them from the next UEFA club competition for not respecting the exclusive jurisdiction of CAS.

Osasuna, who finished seventh in La Liga last season and will play their playoff round games on Aug. 24 and 31, said they would not appeal against UEFA's decision.

Mentions
FootballEuropa Conference League
Related Articles
Twente tell their fans not to wear red in Stockholm after clashes in first leg
Juventus excluded from Europa Conference League by UEFA, Chelsea investigated
Osasuna cleared to play in Conference League playoff round by Court of Arbitration
Show more
Football
Ajax sign Portuguese winger Borges from Man City for £17m on long-term deal
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as PSG close in on Dembele
Updated
"Football is for everyone"- Arsenal's Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments
Germany coach asks for time to analyse failings after 'historically poor' World Cup exit
Africa exceed expectations with incredible run at Women’s World Cup
Germany shock Women's World Cup exit after failing to beat stubborn South Korea
Updated
Bosnia pick Meho Kodro as national coach for second time
Morocco and Colombia both qualify in dramatic fashion after Lahmari winner
West Ham name Vanessa Gold as new joint-chair
Most Read
Germany shock Women's World Cup exit after failing to beat stubborn South Korea
Transfer News LIVE: Lukaku eyes Juventus move as PSG close in on Dembele
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16 with two goals against Orlando
Chelsea's Nkunku injures knee but manager Pochettino refuses to blame pitch

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |