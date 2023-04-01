De Zerbi calls on Brighton to kick on and re-find form of last season after win over Ajax

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. De Zerbi calls on Brighton to kick on and re-find form of last season after win over Ajax
De Zerbi calls on Brighton to kick on and re-find form of last season after win over Ajax
Brighton have made a mixed start to the season
Brighton have made a mixed start to the season
Reuters
Brighton must get back to winning ways like last season, manager Roberto De Zerbi said after the Premier League club won their first European game by beating Dutch giants Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

The south coast side, who finished sixth in the English top-flight last campaign to qualify for Europe for the first time in the club's history, snapped a five-game winless streak in all competitions against a struggling Ajax with a home victory.

Ajax are 17th in the Eredivisie and sacked manager Maurice Steijn earlier this week.

After a loss and a draw from their opening two Europa League matches, Brighton are third in Group B, which also features leaders Marseille and second-placed AEK Athens.

"The most important news is that we kept a clean sheet, but on Sunday we have another big game and we need to be ready," De Zerbi told reporters, referring to their upcoming Premier League match again Fulham.

"However, it's our first victory in Europe for Brighton. It's a great day for our fans, for our club, for our owner, and we're very proud to give them this experience.

"For us in this moment, it's important to change the mood, to start winning games, to start to play better because we (have not been) playing like last season."

Brighton are seventh with 16 points from nine matches in the Premier League. Fulham are 13th.

Mentions
FootballBrightonEuropa League
Related Articles
Brighton affected by atmosphere at Marseille, says manager De Zerbi
Europa League roundup: Brighton pull off two-goal comeback to snatch point at Marseille
Firebrand Gennaro Gattuso charged with restoring order to struggling Marseille
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Girona and Spurs look to continue their scintillating form
Updated
Unai Emery has turned Villa Park into a fortress and he plans to keep it that way
Juventus focusing on top-four finish despite chance to go top, says Allegri
FIFA ratifies 10-month worldwide ban for Newcastle's Tonali over betting scandal
Updated
Everton's Dyche keen to tune out noise of possible points deduction and focus on West Ham
Controversial African 'Super League' gets underway with FIFA's full blessing
Bellingham fit and ready for Clasico, Ancelotti says ahead of vital clash
Goals will come but Manchester United are hard to beat, says Ten Hag
Arsenal could be without forward Gabriel Jesus for weeks, says Mikel Arteta
OPINION: Kalvin Phillips has wasted the opportunity of a lifetime at Manchester City
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings