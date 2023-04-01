Europa League roundup: Royale Union SG beat Liverpool but Toulouse edge through

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Europa League roundup: Royale Union SG beat Liverpool but Toulouse edge through
Europa League roundup: Royale Union SG beat Liverpool but Toulouse edge through
Royale Union SG recorded a famous 2-1 win over Liverpool
Royale Union SG recorded a famous 2-1 win over Liverpool
AFP
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise sealed a place in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs, after beating a much-changed Liverpool side 2-1. The result, arguably the most famous in the club’s history, extends the hosts’ impressive recent form to just one defeat in their last 14 matches (W11, D2).

Having already sealed top spot in Group E with four wins from their opening five matches, Jurgen Klopp was afforded the luxury of resting several of his key players ahead of a busy festive schedule.

The Reds’ heavily rotated side provided early encouragement for Union SG, who knew only a victory would be enough to give themselves an outside chance of qualifying for the knockout round.

Noah Sadiki and Koki Machida both wasted half-chances for the hosts in a cagey opening quarter-hour, as Liverpool struggled to gain a foothold in the contest.

Union SG continued to probe for a breakthrough, and their persistence was duly rewarded in the 32nd minute when Mohamed Amoura broke the offside trip to finish beyond a stranded Caoimhin Kelleher.

Despite that setback, Liverpool found a swift response from an unlikely source, as Harvey Elliott’s corner landed at the feet of Jarell Quansah, who took one touch to compose himself before rifling home a superb effort.

Key match stats
Flashscore

The visitors weren’t level for long though, as Les Unionistes restored their lead two minutes before half-time when Cameron Puertas received a neat pass from Amoura and fired low past Kelleher at his near post.

With second-placed Toulouse holding up their end of the bargain against LASK in Group E’s other fixture, Union SG looked determined to press home their advantage in the early stages of the second half.

The hosts thought they’d scored a third shortly after the hour mark, but Puertas’ well-taken strike was correctly disallowed for a handball in the build-up.

Grateful for that reprieve, Liverpool went in pursuit of an equaliser with time ticking into the final 20 minutes, however clear-cut chances came at a premium - despite the introduction of Darwin Nunez.

The hosts came close to adding late gloss to the scoreline, but the one-goal lead proved enough, as they sealed their place in the Conference League play-off round.

As for already-qualified Liverpool, they’ll be keen to bounce back in a crunch Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday after a first defeat in seven matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mohamed Amoura (Royale Union SG)

See all the match stats here.

In the other Group E clash, Toulouse knew a win over LASK would see them qualify for the Europa League knockout stages and they did what they needed in winning 2-1 in Linz.

Read all about that match here.

Final Group E standings
Flashscore

Qarabag seal progression

In Group H, Bayer Leverkusen had secured top spot but Qarabag and Molde were both in play for second place and a spot in the Europe League knock-out phase.

Leverkusen battered Molde 5-1 to effectively end their hopes as Qarabag beat Hacken 2-1 to go through.

Final Group H standings
Flashscore

Other Europa League results:

Group F

Rennes 2 Villarreal 3

Panathinaikos 1 Maccabi Haifa 2

Group F final standings
Flashscore

Group G

Slavia Prague 4 Servette 0

Roma 3 Sheriff Tiraspol 0

Group G final standings
Flashscore

 

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueLiverpoolRoyale Union SG
Related Articles
Karius set for unlikely Champions League return with Newcastle against Milan
OPINION: Fallen wonderkid Ihattaren gets yet another chance, but is unlikely to take it
Liverpool winning Europa League group 'very important', says Klopp
Show more
Football
Six shirts worn by Messi at 2022 World Cup sell for millions at auction
Conference League roundup: Dinamo do enough to ensure European run continues
Europa League roundup: Rangers and Sparta both win to send Real Betis to the Conference
Steve Cooper vows to hold his nerve amid Nottingham Forest's dip in form
Ankaragucu president given permanent ban for punching referee in Super Lig
Conference League roundup: Legia secure knockout spot with AZ win, Fenerbahce advance
Welch to become Premier League's first female referee for Fulham vs Burnely
Updated
Messi, Mbappe & Haaland named finalists for FIFA Best Men's Player award
UCL Team of the Group Stage: Bellingham the best as veterans make up core of defence
Most Read
Champions League roundup: PSG clinch last-16 spot in dramatic style, Porto go through
Champions League Round of 16: When is the draw and which teams have qualified?
Youthful Manchester City beat Crvena Zvezda to maintain perfect Champions League record
UCL Team of the Week: Top marks for Porto's hero, Bellingham in a class of his own

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings