Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho up to old tricks in Manchester United draw

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho up to old tricks in Manchester United draw

Reuters
Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United in 2018
Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United in 2018REUTERS / Murad Sezer
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho (61) wryly congratulated the referee who sent him off as one of the best in the world after his side drew 1-1 with Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday, a score he teasingly called a good result for his former club.

The hosts secured a draw after Youssef En-Nesyri headed in a second-half equaliser, following an early goal by Christian Eriksen.

Mourinho, however, was typically the centre of attention and was shown a red card in the second half after a heated dispute with referee Clement Turpin, who he claimed was monitoring his behaviour while simultaneously following the match.

"The referee told me something incredible. He said at the same time he could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline," the Portuguese told TNT Sports.

"I congratulate him because he is absolutely incredible. During the game, 100 miles per hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation and one eye on my behaviour on the bench.

"That is why he is the one of the best referees in the world."

The Portuguese, was full of praise for his side, who he said were the better team on the night.

"We played amazing. If we play like this in the Turkish league we destroy everything because of course we played against a team with a superior level than us," he said.

"We had injuries. We had to do a crazy puzzle. Our performance was extraordinary. I could not ask any more from the players.

"I know English media will say United didn't play well but I think it would be fair to say we did an extraordinary match and we were better than them. A good result for Man Utd," added Mourinho, who was sacked by the English club in 2018.

United manager Erik ten Hag was disappointed with the result, with his side having now won one of their last 11 matches in European competitions.

"Of course when you are taking the lead, it (drawing) shouldn’t happen, we had chances to make a second goal. Disappointed not to win," he said.

"Fenerbahce are a very good club, with very good fans and some good players. It would be a very good final. We should keep the ball better in the first half.

"They are a good team with a good manager. It is not a bad point. But we want to win. We want to win every game."

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueManchester UnitedFenerbahce
Related Articles
Mourinho sent off as Fenerbahce battle to earn draw against Manchester United
Ten Hag 'convinced' Man United on the right path to success ahead of Mourinho showdown
Fenerbahce's Jose Mourinho says Man United and Spurs are favourites for Europa League
Show more
Football
Lazio's Loum Tchaouna substituted after being racially abused at Twente
Tottenham teen Mikey Moore compared to Neymar after Europa League starring role
EXCLUSIVE: Olatunji thrilled to achieve Manchester City dream despite Sparta Prague loss
EXCLUSIVE: Tusker coach Okere reveals concerns after dropped points in FKF title race
Former Morocco and Marseillie midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada dies at 35
Rangers run riot in Europa League with four goal drubbing against FCSB
Besiktas earn first points of Europa League campaign in shock win against Lyon
Richarlison opens account for the season as Spurs squeeze past AZ Alkmaar
Most Read
Football Tracker: Mourinho's Fenerbahce draw with Manchester United, Spurs & Porto win
'Idiot' Xander Schauffele cards quadruple bogey at PGA Tour's Zozo Championship
Bangladesh fight back to set up fascinating finale against South Africa
CAF Awards 2024: Lookman, Hakimi, and Tapsoba lead African Player of the Year nominations

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings