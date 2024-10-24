Advertisement
  4. Larsson's late strike secures Europa League victory for Frankfurt

Sunil Midda
Hugo Larsson (R) of Frankfurt celebrates after scoring
Hugo Larsson (R) of Frankfurt celebrates after scoringRONALD WITTEK / EPA / Profimedia
Eintracht Frankfurt had to bide their time but ran out eventual 1-0 winners against FK RFS in the UEFA Europa League, making it three games unbeaten in the competition (W2, D1) for the German side.

Starting the game as heavy favourites, Frankfurt struggled to fulfil that tag in the early moments.

The Latvian side, who were only fully established in 2005 - made no secret of their game plan at the Deutsche Bank Park - to sit back and weather the storm from their hosts, and it worked for most parts of the first half. It wasn’t until after the quarter-hour mark when the home side threatened a chance on goal, through the in-form Omar Marmoush.

The Bundesliga player of the month for September required little space to take a touch and fire at goal which required a strong hand from Fabrice Ondoa.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by Stats Perform

Following Marmoush’s effort, Frankfurt struggled to create any significant chances for the remainder of the half. RFS boss Viktors Morozs would have been the happier of the two coaches in their respective dugouts, with his side putting up a stellar defensive display in the opening 45 minutes - the first time the Latvian champions had a first half shutout in the UEL this season.

Dino Toppmöller turned to his bench at the interval, introducing Hugo Larsson ahead of the restart, before introducing Hugo Ekitike minutes later.

Despite the changes, the first big chance of the second half came the way of the visitors after Roberts Savaļnieks pounced on a defensive mistake to break through on goal but the Latvian’s effort was saved by the legs of Kevin Trapp

Frankfurt took heed of the warning and ramped up the pressure, and thought they would have the opportunity to open the scoring from the penalty spot after Marmoush was fouled but following a VAR review, the penalty was revoked after the foul was found to be outside the box.

However, the hosts continued to probe and the RFS resolve was eventually broken in the 79th minute after Marmoush slipped Larsson through and the Swede slotted the ball into the far corner.

RFS almost stunned their hosts with an immediate equaliser but after twisting and turning, Adam Markhiyev rifled the ball onto the woodwork.

Frankfurt held on for all three points however, picking up consecutive victories in the UEL. RFS meanwhile, are still looking for their first win in the competition this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueHugo LarssonEintracht FrankfurtFK Rigas Futbola Skola 2
