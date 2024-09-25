Lyon stroll to win over Olympiacos in Europa League morale booster

After becoming the first Greek side to claim a continental trophy by way of the Europa Conference League last season, Olympiacos were brought back down to earth in their opening game of the UEFA Europa League after two second half goals from Rayan Cherki and Said Benrahma.

It took a four-match winning streak at the back end of the 2023/24 Ligue 1 season for Les Gones to secure European football for the first time since 2021/22. For all qualifiers, this year's inaugural match format is unfamiliar with sides seeming to take a lower risk appetite in the early stages.

Pierre Sage’s men did however, have the best of the opening stages, but had their goalkeeper Lucas Perri to thank for allowing Lyon to go in at the break level after pulling off a fine stop to deny Rodinei from distance.

It was a mistake from experienced Nemanja Matic, which allowed the Brazilian to pick up the ball wide on the right before making inroads unchallenged and unleashing a left-footed shot destined for the bottom corner, but for Perri’s outstretched right arm.

Both managers clearly fired up their sides at the break, with a chaotic first five minutes ensuing with chances at both ends.

Without a goal so far this season, it was Alexandre Lacazette’s effort which came crashing back off the upright following a deflection before teammate Malick Fofana was denied a penalty for what, on reflection, was a theatrical tumble.

At the other end, Roman Yaremchuk beat Perri from close range after latching on to a fine cutback, only to be agonisingly denied by Duje Caleta-Car on the line.

Just as the away side started to look comfortable in holding Lyon at bay, a momentary lapse in concentration allowed Cherki the chance to wriggle free in a crowded penalty area.

With a lot still to do from a tight angle, Cherki smashed the ball goalbound, finding the roof of the net seconds before he was due to be hooked off.

Perri still opted to make the change, bringing on Benrahma, who has been public with his frustrations at lack of game time following his move from West Ham United.

He was able to channel the frustration perfectly, prodding home four minutes later to put the game to bed and maintain a seven-match unbeaten head-to-head record over their Greek opponents.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Olympique Lyonnais)