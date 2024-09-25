Tottenham rip up Qarabag in Europa League despite suffering early red card

Ten-man Tottenham Hotspur celebrated their return to the UEFA Europa League with a frenetic 3-0 win over Azerbaijani Champions Qarabag FK.

Qarabag had lost all six of their previous meetings against English opposition but despite travel issues delaying the start of the game, the visitors would have felt the clash against Spurs was set to be lucky number seven when in the seventh minute, in only his second-ever European appearance, Radu Dragușin sloppily miscontrolled the ball allowing Juninho to nip in.

The Romanian clearly felt he had no choice but to drag the forward down and was duly given his marching orders.

Ange Postecoglou has promised silverware this season and despite going down to 10-men, five minutes later, Spurs were ahead.

Qarabag attempted to play out from the back reminiscent of prime 2009 Barcelona but Dominic Solanke was having none of it as he stole the ball high up the pitch before laying it off to the in-form Brennan Johnson who clinically side-footed a strike into the bottom corner.

It has been something of an underwhelming start for Spurs domestically so far this season but on 52 minutes, they had doubled their lead.

Dejan Kulusevski’s inswinging corner was flapped at by Mateusz Kochalski and Pape Matar Sarr was on hand at the back post to volley in number two.

Qarabag were gifted a way back into the game just before the hour mark when Yves Bissouma brought down Yassine Benzia but Toral Bayramov failed to compose himself, instead wildly blazing the penalty over the bar.

Tottenham’s defensive shape and organisation seemed to desert them entirely but Qarabag could not capitalise on a string of chances with both Bayramov and Juninho again guilty of profligacy in front of goal.

The visitors were made to pay for their wastefulness when on 68 minutes, Son Heung-min’s curling effort was palmed into the path of Solanke who tapped in his second goal in as many games to make it 3-0.

The scoreline would suggest a completely comfortable night for Spurs but Qarabag had their moments, including a late Juninho header correctly ruled out for offside.

Postecoglou’s attacking style of play is a joy to watch when it is in full flow but Tottenham fans will fear just how far this approach will take them this season. For now, it is three successive wins for Spurs and the north London faithful can all breathe a little easier.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur)