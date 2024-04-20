Angry Man City boss Guardiola lashes out at FA Cup schedule despite victory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Angry Man City boss Guardiola lashes out at FA Cup schedule despite victory
Angry Man City boss Guardiola lashes out at FA Cup schedule despite victory
Updated
Pep Guardiola insisted the decision for his side to play on Saturday was 'unacceptable'
Pep Guardiola insisted the decision for his side to play on Saturday was 'unacceptable'
Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (53) lashed out at the FA Cup schedule after his side beat Chelsea 1-0 to reach the final on Saturday, three days after their treble bid was ended by defeat on penalties by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

A late goal by Bernardo Silva got holders City over the line although they rode their luck against a Chelsea side who were punished for not taking the numerous chances they created.

City, who were without fatigued striker Erling Haaland, lacked their usual zip and, despite reaching another final, Guardiola was clearly agitated at his side's lack of recovery time after the heartache of Wednesday's Champions League exit.

"It's unacceptable to let us play today," Guardiola said. "It's impossible, for the health of the players. It's not normal. It's unacceptable. 120 minutes, the emotions of Madrid, the way we lose, honestly.

"I know this country is special (with the FA Cup) but it's for the health of the players. I don't understand how we survived today."

Guardiola could not fathom why City's game against Chelsea was not scheduled for Sunday rather than Manchester United's semi-final clash with second-tier Coventry City, neither of whom had to play a match in midweek.

"The only power I have I say here. Why don't we play tomorrow? Chelsea, Manchester United, Coventry didn't play midweek," Guardiola said.

"Mentally so tough to recover. Rodri, the way he played today, Kyle (Walker), who was injured for a few weeks, I don't understand how they survived.

"We want to play football, we love to play football, but it's too much. We defend our trophy. We'll be here."

The exit to Real ended City's hopes of a second straight treble, although they are still in the hunt for a Premier League/FA Cup double.

"We're happy with another final and another chance to win a trophy," Silva, who made amends for his miss in the penalty shootout, said.

"We've done it throughout the years many times. The way this team reacts to disappointments and defeats is always in the best way. Today again the team showed a lot of character."

Check out the full report now.

Mentions
FootballFA CupGuardiola PepWalker KyleSilva BernardoHaaland Erling BrautRodriManchester CityChelsea
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola admits Haaland a doubt for FA Cup semi due to muscle injury
City cannot afford to look past Luton amid busy quest for three trophies
Silva strikes late as sluggish Man City squeeze past Chelsea and into FA Cup final
Show more
Football
Arteta proud as Arsenal bounce back to go top of the league against Wolves
Odegaard says it's 'back to business' as Arsenal grind out win to go top
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Updated
Girona smash four past Cadiz to secure historic European qualification
Coppola stars with late cameo as Verona earn vital win against relegation rivals Udinese
Arsenal bounce back from tricky week to retrain gaze on title tilt in Wolves win
Under-pressure Pochettino puts brave face on Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final defeat
Lyon storm back to beat PSG 3-2 in Women's Champions League semi-final first leg
Five-star Bayern Munich put title agony behind them to smash Union Berlin
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz
Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings