Barnsley kicked out of FA Cup for fielding ineligible player as Horsham advance instead

Barnsley kicked out of FA Cup for fielding ineligible player as Horsham advance instead
Barnsley beat Horsham 3-0 in the FA Cup first round
Profimedia
Barnsley have been removed from this season's FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player in their first-round win over Horsham, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

League One Barnsley beat non-league Horsham 3-0 in a replay this month.

"The FA alleged that the player was ineligible for this Replay, as he was not correctly registered..." the FA said in a statement.

"The Sub-Committee's members ordered that Barnsley be removed from the competition, and that Horsham be awarded the tie and progression to the Second Round Proper."

Barnsley admitted the charge and acknowledged that the breach had occurred.

"We would like to apologise to our fans, players and staff for this regrettable error," Barnsley said in a statement.

"This mistake - although unintentional - falls way below the high standards we set at this club and is simply not what you deserve."

