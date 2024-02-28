Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hits back at 'unfair' bottle job jibe

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hits back at 'unfair' bottle job jibe
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hits back at 'unfair' bottle job jibe
Pochettino is under pressure as Chelsea manager
Pochettino is under pressure as Chelsea manager
AFP
Mauricio Pochettino (51) has hit back at "unfair" and "annoying" criticism of Chelsea after his side were labelled billion-pound bottle jobs.

Chelsea were given the "blue billion-pound bottle jobs" label by former Manchester United defender Gary Neville after Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup final.

Neville, working as a commentator for Sky Sports, was scathing of Chelsea's lethargic performance in extra-time at Wembley as an inexperienced Liverpool line-up extended the Blues' wait for their first domestic trophy since 2018.

Despite spending over £1 billion on signings since Toddy Boehly's consortium bought Chelsea in 2022, the west London club have gone backwards over the last two seasons.

But Pochettino refused to accept Neville's swipe, telling reporters on Tuesday: "The problem is so annoying when after eight months always people talk about one billion.

"I feel that's a little bit unfair. The new owners arrived with the right intention and they want to build something that is different from the past.

"For me the players have an amazing quality, they only need time. It's not an excuse for me because if I am here or not, it's not dependent on me. I think we are doing an amazing job."

Chelsea are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League and have been booed off by their frustrated fans several times this season.

Boehly has already sacked Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter during his short reign and Pochettino cannot afford an embarrassing FA Cup fifth round exit at home to second tier Leeds on Wednesday.

But, adamant Chelsea will get it right in time, Pochettino said: "We cannot see maybe great results. But I think with time we are going to have an amazing team.

"We are young, we are learning. People that work here for many years say they start to feel in a different way how the club is.

"But unfortunately we cannot relate in points. Always this type of process needs time."

Asked if he expects the club's ownership to remain patient, Pochettino replied: "Why not? I am confident until they tell me something.

"I feel the support from them. When I go up (to receive his runners-up medal at Wembley), I was so upset, nearly crying when I arrived there.

"And then Todd sent a very, very nice text to me, and then I met (co owner) Behdad (Eghbali) and he was really good."

Mentions
FootballFA CupPochettino MauricioChelsea
Related Articles
Mauricio Pochettino struggling to connect with Chelsea fans as Cup replay looms
Pochettino desperate for titles but not new players as Chelsea's fortunes turn
Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson's absence, says Pochettino
Show more
Football
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag doesn't want Jim Ratcliffe vote of confidence
Newcastle beat Blackburn in the FA Cup after being forced to penalties
Leicester score in extra time to dump Bournemouth out of the FA Cup
Haaland scores five as Man City knock Luton out of the FA Cup
Dortmund "not too good" in Bundesliga but top four finish remains the goal, says CEO
Brighton suffer blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury
Reading docked two points for late payments to HMRC
Spain eye title in Women's Nations League final against France
Liverpool need a 'miracle' without key players in Southampton tie, Klopp says
Most Read
Haaland scores five as Man City knock Luton out of the FA Cup
Liverpool need a 'miracle' without key players in Southampton tie, Klopp says
Brighton suffer blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury
Reading docked two points for late payments to HMRC

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings