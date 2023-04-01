Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson's absence, says Pochettino

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson's absence, says Pochettino
Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson's absence, says Pochettino
Poch has called on Broja to step up with Jackson heading to AFCON
Poch has called on Broja to step up with Jackson heading to AFCON
Reuters
Chelsea need Armando Broja (22) to step up and replace their top scorer Nicolas Jackson (22) who is now with the Senegal squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

Pochettino has been dealing with a number of injury problems and French striker Christopher Nkunku is still not fully fit to start matches.

"Armando has the possibility to be more involved as he is one of our main strikers," Pochettino told reporters ahead of their FA Cup third-round match against second-tier Preston North End.

"Armando, it's a possibility to play for him... Christoph (Nkunku) is not going to start tomorrow as he suffered issues during the week, but he is going to be in the squad. We need to be careful with him."

Pochettino said Chelsea are very focused on the domestic Cups this season as they are not involved in European competition and languishing 10th in the Premier League.

The London side have won the FA Cup eight times with 16 appearances in the final, the most recent in 2022 when they lost to Liverpool on penalties.

Chelsea are also through to the League Cup semi-finals where they play Middlesbrough.

"The Carabao (League) Cup and the FA Cup are two competitions that we need to try to go further... But we need to do our run step-by-step. The first step is tomorrow," Pochettino said.

"Of course, it's a really important competition for us because we are not involved in the European competitions. In the Premier League, we are in a position that we need to grow and improve at if we want to play in the competition.

"Through the FA Cup (and) Carabao Cup, we can achieve to play next season in Europe. It's really important because we had, from the beginning, three competitions and we are still in three competitions. We want to be in the three competitions."

Pochettino said he would not make too many changes against Preston.

"We need to anticipate problems. We take (this game) like a Premier League game, it's not because it's the FA Cup," he said.

Pochettino said he was not sure if Conor Gallagher would stay at the club with the English midfielder having 18 months left on his contract.

"I cannot guarantee that I am going to be here tomorrow. In football with us, it's different... It's between the club and the player, only the player or the club can guarantee," he said.

Mentions
FootballFA CupPochettino MauricioBroja ArmandoJackson NicolasNkunku ChristopherGallagher ConorChelseaPreston
Related Articles
Pochettino warns Chelsea fans that Nkunku won't be instant fix ahead of return
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez out of Palace game as Caicedo remains doubtful
Chelsea forward Nkunku not ready to start games, says manager Pochettino
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bologna hosting Genoa, five Premier League clubs in FA Cup action
Updated
Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo sidelined after picking up knee injury against Las Palmas
Transfer News LIVE: Dier set for Bayern move, Inter sign Buchanan from Brugge
Updated
2023 Africa Cup of Nations: The biggest names missing from the tournament
Tajon Buchanan joins Inter from Club Brugge, becomes first Canadian Serie A player
Manchester City's security personnel working with Grealish after 'devastating' burglary
Lucas Paqueta is good enough to play for Manchester City, says ex-Hammer Tony Gale
Arteta hopes Liverpool Cup clash is start of another 'beautiful journey'
Haaland, De Bruyne and Doku close to Manchester City returns, says Guardiola
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dier set for Bayern move, Inter sign Buchanan from Brugge
More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw
Premier League transfer window: What do the big clubs need?
Mbappe waiving 'tens of millions' in order to push through PSG exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings