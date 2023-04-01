De Bruyne returns as Manchester City hit five past helpless Huddersfield

Manchester City returned to the Etihad Stadium for a 12th successive home FA Cup victory with a straight-forward 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town to make it 13 consecutive seasons in the fourth round hat.

After brushing aside fierce rivals Manchester United in last year's FA Cup Final on their way to a historic five-trophy haul, Pep Guardiola hinted at no let up as he declared he knows “how special the competition is.”

It appeared ominous for Darren Moore’s injury-ravaged Terriers, who looked lively on the counter and held out longer than many anticipated prior to Phil Foden’s 33rd-minute opener.

His 18th goal involvement of the season, smashing home left-footed meant the Terriers had to retreat from their compact 4-5-1 formation, allowing Julian Alvarez the time to add a second moments later.

Good work from Rico Lewis and substitute Matheus Nunes down the right saw Lewis eventually unleash a skewed effort into the path of predatory Alvarez who guided beyond Nicholls.

Having conceded 3+ goals on eight separate occasions this term you’d forgive the Town players for not wanting to return for the second half, especially with Kevin De Bruyne prowling the touchline.

Match stats Flashscore

His introduction spurred the Juggernaut into action once more, with Nunes setting Oscar Bobb free down the right. The Norwegian tried to pick out his teammate at the back post, but fortunately for him his cross-cum-shot found a wicked deflection and looped in via Nicholls' crossbar.

Sorba Thomas could have pulled one back forcing Stefan Ortega into a fine save when through one-on-one, before Foden’s long-range second well and truly put the game to bed.

Jeremy Doku then hammered home a fifth meaning a humbled Darren Moore’s focus now switches to more damning matters, with his side only three points above the drop.

City, on the other hand, have very different aspirations, with a double-treble not looking too much of a forlorn hope.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.