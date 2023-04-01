De Bruyne returns as Manchester City hit five past helpless Huddersfield

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. De Bruyne returns as Manchester City hit five past helpless Huddersfield
De Bruyne returns as Manchester City hit five past helpless Huddersfield
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias (L) passes the captain's armband to Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias (L) passes the captain's armband to Kevin De Bruyne
AFP
Manchester City returned to the Etihad Stadium for a 12th successive home FA Cup victory with a straight-forward 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town to make it 13 consecutive seasons in the fourth round hat.

After brushing aside fierce rivals Manchester United in last year's FA Cup Final on their way to a historic five-trophy haul, Pep Guardiola hinted at no let up as he declared he knows “how special the competition is.”

It appeared ominous for Darren Moore’s injury-ravaged Terriers, who looked lively on the counter and held out longer than many anticipated prior to Phil Foden’s 33rd-minute opener.

His 18th goal involvement of the season, smashing home left-footed meant the Terriers had to retreat from their compact 4-5-1 formation, allowing Julian Alvarez the time to add a second moments later.

Good work from Rico Lewis and substitute Matheus Nunes down the right saw Lewis eventually unleash a skewed effort into the path of predatory Alvarez who guided beyond Nicholls.

Having conceded 3+ goals on eight separate occasions this term you’d forgive the Town players for not wanting to return for the second half, especially with Kevin De Bruyne prowling the touchline.

Match stats
Flashscore

His introduction spurred the Juggernaut into action once more, with Nunes setting Oscar Bobb free down the right. The Norwegian tried to pick out his teammate at the back post, but fortunately for him his cross-cum-shot found a wicked deflection and looped in via Nicholls' crossbar.

Sorba Thomas could have pulled one back forcing Stefan Ortega into a fine save when through one-on-one, before Foden’s long-range second well and truly put the game to bed.

Jeremy Doku then hammered home a fifth meaning a humbled Darren Moore’s focus now switches to more damning matters, with his side only three points above the drop.

City, on the other hand, have very different aspirations, with a double-treble not looking too much of a forlorn hope.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

See all the FA Cup results here.

Mentions
FootballFA CupManchester CityHuddersfield
Related Articles
Arsenal face Liverpool and Newcastle to play Sunderland in FA Cup third round
Flashscore Awards: Treble-winner Guardiola blows away all competition
Aston Villa have demonstrated growth in mentality, says boss Emery
Show more
Football
Vlahovic scores added-time winner as Juventus come from behind to beat Salernitana
Football Tracker: Liverpool down Arsenal & Juventus win, Roma in evening action
Updated
Chelsea's Sam Kerr becomes the latest women's footballer to suffer ACL injury
Updated
Resilient Liverpool progress in FA Cup past wasteful Arsenal
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson seeking Premier League return, Bayern want Mukiele
Updated
Torino thrash 10-man Napoli whose title defence continues to crumble
Four English non-league players headed to AFCON 2023 with Tanzania
Gambia keep faith with giant-killers of two years ago for AFCON 2023
AC Milan too good for lowly Empoli as they run away with 3-0 win in Serie A
Most Read
Rafa Nadal withdraws from Australian Open after suffering new injury
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson seeking Premier League return, Bayern want Mukiele
Football Tracker: Liverpool down Arsenal & Juventus win, Roma in evening action
Alexander Zverev-led Germany beat Iga Swiatek's Poland to win United Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings