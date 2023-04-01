Arsenal face Liverpool and Newcastle to play Sunderland in FA Cup third round

Arsenal have been drawn in a mouth-watering tie against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round, whilst Sunderland will welcome rivals Newcastle in the other standout clash from the draw.

Elsewhere, defending champions Manchester City are at home to Huddersfield Town, Chelsea host Preston North End, Spurs will play Burnley and Manchester United travel to Wigan.

Non-league Maidstone will have a home draw against either Stevenage or Port Vale, while National League side Eastleigh will play Barnet or Newport should they get past Reading on Sunday.

Ramsgate will face Championship side Ipswich should they beat AFC Wimbledon on Monday.

Other all-Premier League ties include Crystal Palace against Everton and Brentford versus Wolves.

FA Cup third round draw in full

Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham OR Yeovil Town

Arsenal v Liverpool

Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Norwich City v Crewe Alexandra OR Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Bristol City

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Fulham v Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot OR Stockport County

Southampton v Alfreton Town OR Walsall

AFC Wimbledon OR Ramsgate v Ipswich Town

Peterborough United v Leeds United

Millwall v Leicester City

Watford v Chesterfield OR Leyton Orient

Sunderland v Newcastle

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Blackpool OR Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

Gillingham v Sheffield United

Swansea City v Morecambe

Chelsea v Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth

Coventry City v Oxford United

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

Maidstone United v Stevenage OR Port Vale

Newport OR Barnet v Eastleigh OR Reading

Hull City v Birmingham City

The third round is scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, January 6th.