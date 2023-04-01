Liverpool dominate Norwich in emotional win for departing Jurgen Klopp

  4. Liverpool dominate Norwich in emotional win for departing Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool's Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk (L) celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal
Liverpool's Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk (L) celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal
AFP
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool entertained in a goal-laden FA Cup fourth-round victory, knocking out Norwich City at Anfield to make it 19 consecutive H2Hs without defeat (W17, D2).

All the discourse heading into this game centred around Klopp’s shocking announcement that he will be stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Thankfully for the home fans, that disappointing news didn’t detract from the Reds’ on-field performance as they made a strong start to proceedings, peppering the Norwich goal, with Darwin Nunez appearing particularly menacing.

A fan holds a tribute to Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Liverpool and Norwich
AFP

After just 16 minutes, Liverpool made a deserved breakthrough when debutant James McConnell picked out Curtin Jones, who nodded home his fifth goal of the campaign – his most prolific tally to date.

The Canaries had barely had a sniff, but minutes later, they took advantage of a rare attacking foray to net for a sixth successive visit to Anfield, equalising from a corner thanks to Ben Gibson’s flicked header.

Liverpool's Uruguayan striker #09 Darwin Nunez (R) celebrates scoring the team's second goal
AFP

Prior to kick-off, Liverpool had scored 13 of their last 14 goals after HT, yet they added a second before the break here, responding quickly to restore their lead as Nunez punished a Norwich turnover with an assured low finish.

A pair of defensive mishaps handed the Reds further goalscoring opportunities, yet neither Cody Gakpo nor Ryan Gravenberch could capitalise before the break.

Norwich defensive lapses were fast becoming a theme as Diogo Jota pounced on a loose Gibson header to clinically fire a first-time shot beyond George Long.

Liverpool's Portuguese striker #20 Diogo Jota (C) celebrates scoring the team's third goal
AFP

In need of fresh impetus, David Wagner made a triple change but it was a pair of Liverpool substitutes who combined to add a fourth goal, with Virgil van Dijk afforded plenty of space to power in a header from Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner kick. 

There appeared to be no end to the Reds’ good news as Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Andrew Robertson back on the field after injury, and the Championship side saw a would-be goal flagged offside, yet Norwich kept the contest alive with a fierce strike from Borja Sainz moments later.

Long was on hand to make two big stops in quick succession, keeping out Jota and Gravenberch late on before the latter finally got his goal, nodding in at the far post in an action-packed cup tie.

Match stats
Flashscore

Ultimately, Liverpool did more than enough to seal a 12th FA Cup progression from their last 13 fixtures against lower-league opposition. 

By contrast, Norwich have now tasted elimination in each of their last 13 encounters against top-tier sides when not competing as a Premier League side.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Conor Bradley (Liverpool)

Player ratings
Flashscore

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballFA CupKlopp JurgenLiverpoolNorwich
