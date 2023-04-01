More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw

Ten-man Everton are still looking for their first FA Cup win in London since the 1995 final after they drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, meaning a replay on Merseyside will decide who progresses to round four.

There were two goals in the opening five minutes when Everton took a 3-2 win at Palace earlier this season, but hopes of a similar start were soon dashed; Joao Virgínia saving a bobbling Jeffrey Schlupp shot from the edge of the area after three minutes was the only attack of note in the opening 15 minutes.

Chances became more common once Arnaut Danjuma began to show his worth; first seeing a strike deflected into the side netting before stinging the gloves of Dean Henderson either side of the 20-minute mark.

The Palace goalkeeper reacted well with his feet soon after, preventing a James Garner corner from sneaking in at his near post, having evaded the crowd of bodies. At the other end, Jefferson Lerma’s powerful effort flying just over the bar was the closest Palace came before the break.

A 30-second spell shortly after the break was busier for Virgínia than the entire first half, as he palmed Eberechi Eze’s effort away before clutching Lerma’s header from the resulting corner. Shortly beyond the hour mark, Dominic Calvert-Lewin did well to latch on to a through ball, but he could only muster a tame shot, which Henderson held.

That did initiate a positive spell for Sean Dyche’s men, as Amadou Onana and Jack Harrison both went close before Danjuma tested Henderson again.

The Toffees were reduced to 10 men on 78 minutes, as referee Chris Kavanagh showed Calvert-Lewin a red card for a poor challenge on Nathaniel Clyne after being alerted to the incident by the VAR.

However, the next real chance fell to the visitors, when Garner blazed an effort over from 10 yards out. Eze came agonisingly close to winning it deep into added time, but both teams will be in the hat for Monday’s fourth round draw.

Everton will be the more satisfied, having ended a run of four away FA Cup defeats to fellow Premier League teams. Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson’s men have only won once in their last 10 in all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

