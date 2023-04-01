Jamaica's Reggae Girlz withdraw from Gold Cup after hitting out at governing body

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Gold Cup Women
  4. Jamaica's Reggae Girlz withdraw from Gold Cup after hitting out at governing body
Jamaica's Reggae Girlz withdraw from Gold Cup after hitting out at governing body
Jamaica made the knockout phases at the summer's World Cup
Jamaica made the knockout phases at the summer's World Cup
AFP
The Jamaica women's national team that reached the knockout phase at this year's World Cup announced on Saturday a decision to withdraw from two Women's Gold Cup qualifiers next week due to "constant mistreatment" from their national governing body.

According to a statement shared on social media by members of the squad nicknamed the Reggae Girlz, the team have not received "full and correct" payment for their World Cup performance or bonuses for qualifying for that tournament.

The team also allege they received information about their coaching, medical and equipment staff in an "untimely manner and through unprofessional communication".

Players said they only received confirmation of their head coach three days prior to their report date and through social media despite efforts to have direct communication with the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

"While this has been one of the hardest decisions we have had to make, we feel it is necessary to take such a drastic stance to put an end to the constant mistreatment we receive from the Jamaica Football Federation," the team said.

In August, Jamaica reached the knockout phase for the first time in only their second Women's World Cup after having lost all their matches in France four years ago.

Jamaica are scheduled to meet Panama in Panama City on October 25th followed by a match against Guatemala on October 29th in Kingston.

"We have dealt with this lack of communication, poor organisation, poor management and delayed payments from the JFF time and time again," the team said.

"For these reasons, we take our stance in solidarity with hope to end this cycle of mistreatment."

Mentions
FootballGold Cup WomenJamaicaGuatemalaPanama
Related Articles
Manchester great Sir Bobby Charlton remembered at United's game in Sheffield
Bayern Munish cruise past Mainz as Kane grabs another goal
Sevilla and Real Madrid share the spoils after heated affair in Ramos reunion
Show more
Football
Arteta hails determination as Arsenal fight back for inspired draw against Chelsea
Dalot stunner evokes memories of Charlton as Manchester United see off Sheffield United
Football Tracker: Man United edge win over Sheffield United, Atletico beat Celta Vigo
Updated
Evann Guessand the hero as Nice sneak past Marseille in tight derby
Scintillating Griezmann nets hat-trick as Atleti cruise past 10-man Celta Vigo
Lazio lifted by Alberto and Felipe Anderson in Sassuolo victory
Ruben Loftus-Cheek out of Milan's clash with Juventus because of muscle injury
Most Read
Football Tracker: Man United edge win over Sheffield United, Atletico beat Celta Vigo
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Who's missing: Liverpool's Robertson out of Merseyside Derby, United lose Casemiro
Kvaratskhelia nets brace as Napoli get back to winning ways against Verona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings