Alaves stun weary Atletico to shoot away from LaLiga relegation scrap

Alaves stun weary Atletico to shoot away from LaLiga relegation scrap
Carlos Benavidez salutes the supporters after his goal
Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid were stunned by Deportivo Alaves, who eased relegation concerns with a stern 2-0 victory, marking just a second win from 10 LaLiga contests for Luis García’s men.

After a painful UEFA Champions League (UCL) exit at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in midweek, Atleti’s Argentine boss would likely have been content at facing a relegation-threatened Alaves side who had only scored twice in their previous seven league affairs.

But, despite a muted opening to the contest, Carlos Benavidez defied the hosts’ perilous position in the league by striking a fabulous curling drive into the bottom corner with 15 minutes gone.

The visitors, perhaps hungover from their midweek exploits, offered relatively little in response with Alaves’ backline firmly holding its shape. It took until the 38th minute for Atleti to develop their first big chance, although it probably fell to the wrong man as defender Mario Hermoso blazed high and wide when found in acres of space.

Simeone’s troops would receive another scare before the half was out, with referee Jesus Gil Manzano initially pointing for the spot after Cesar Azpilicueta handled in the area, before subsequently ruling it out with the help of the VAR.

Alaves - Atletico Madrid match stats
Needing the points to place pressure on Girona in third and keep distance between themselves and a baying Athletic Club in fifth, Atlético took to the field knowing what was at stake in the second period.

It was still the inspired hosts who continued to create the better chances however, with Kike García firing his half-volley over the bar when set free on goal shortly after the restart.

As the game passed the hour mark, Atletico predictably started to increase their control on proceedings, with Alaves defender Javi Lopez expertly blocking Roro Riquelme when he looked certain to score from 12 yards out.

Despite Alaves still offering a distinct threat on the counter, pressure continued to mount and Samuel Lino was next to test the hosts’ backline, but stopper Antonio Sivera was equal to his side-footed effort from inside the penalty area.

Fatigue took hold of the visitors once again however, and a drained attacking display meant they were unable to maintain pressure on their opponents goal in the final stages.

There was still time in the game for another remarkable goal however, with Luis Rioja’s sumptuous volley from the edge of the area sealing all three points for his side at the end of another lightning counter from the Basque side.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Carlos Benavidez (Alaves)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

