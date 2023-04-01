Barcelona receive El Clasico boost with news that Balde has avoided serious injury

Barcelona wing back Alejandro Balde (19) has avoided serious injury after breaking down against Scotland in Spain's Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday.

Balde featured in Spain's win, but was substituted at half-time and eventually released back to Barca this morning.

However, after scans on Friday, Barca announced Balde has avoided a serious setback.

"The tests carried out this morning have confirmed that he suffers from discomfort in the adductors. It is low and its evolution will mark his availability," the club declared in a statement.

It means Balde appears set to be available for the October 28th El Clasico against Real Madrid.