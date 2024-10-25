Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Carlo Ancelotti 'not losing sleep' over improved Barcelona ahead of Clasico

Carlo Ancelotti 'not losing sleep' over improved Barcelona ahead of Clasico

AFP
Ancelotti says it's hard to pick a favourite in a derby
Ancelotti says it's hard to pick a favourite in a derbyJose Breton / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said La Liga leaders Barcelona's revival is not keeping him up at night ahead of Saturday's Clasico.

Hansi Flick's Barca visit the Santiago Bernabeu sitting three points ahead of the second-place Spanish champions and thrashed German giants Bayern Munich 5-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

However Real Madrid are unbeaten in 42 La Liga matches and can match Barcelona's all-time record of 43 if they avoid defeat.

"The truth is they are doing very well," admitted Ancelotti at a news conference Friday.

"In a game like the Clasico, a derby, it's hard to pick a favourite.

"Luckily nobody is taking any sleep away from me at the moment."

Barcelona struggled last season and Madrid beat them in both La Liga Clasicos.

Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham scored three times in those two games during a fantastic campaign, but this season has not found the net in his first 10 appearances across all competitions.

Ancelotti said he was happy with Bellingham's performances and that the onus was now on superstar striker Kylian Mbappe to lead the scoring charts for Los Blancos.

Bellingham, playing up front at the start of last season after Karim Benzema's departure, scored 10 goals in his first 10 Madrid matches.

"Last year we had no striker, we lost an important striker like Karim, we replaced him with the goals of Bellingham, Joselu and Brahim (Diaz)," continued Ancelotti.

"This year we don't have a problem, because we have a striker that can score 30, 35, 40 goals.

"The important thing is (Bellingham) does his work, which is very important."

LaLiga table
LaLiga tableFlashscore

Mbappe, who arrived from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, is preparing for his first Clasico and Ancelotti said the striker was relaxed.

The forward is engaged in a battle with former club PSG over 55 million euros (£45.8m) in allegedly unpaid salary and was recently criticised in France after not playing in Nations League matches for his country.

Reports emerged in Sweden he is being investigated for an alleged rape during a visit to Stockholm earlier in October, which Mbappe described as "fake news".

"His way of managing, preparing for games, is a very calm and simple way," said Ancelotti.

"He's played Barca many times, he knows what he has got to do."

Mentions
FootballCarlo AncelottiReal MadridBarcelonaLaLiga
Related Articles
Real Madrid duo Courtois and Rodrygo to miss Clasico against Barcelona with leg injuries
'Unbelievable' Raphinha leading Barcelona into tricky triple-header
Lille loss a reality check for Real Madrid, says Carlo Ancelotti
Show more
Football
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca not concerned by tough run of fixtures
Ten Hag happy to have captain Fernandes back against West Ham as injuries mount
Arteta: Wounded Arsenal must show 'ruthless mentality' against Liverpool
Who's Missing: Saka a doubt as Jota out of Arsenal vs Liverpool clash
Bournemouth's Scott sidelined after knee surgery, Sinisterra to miss Aston Villa clash
Pep Guardiola backs Man City's Phil Foden to emerge from slump
PSG reject league order to pay Kylian Mbappe £46m in unpaid wages
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Arne Slot targets Arsenal scalp after flying start for Liverpool
Most Read
Football Tracker: Mourinho's Fenerbahce draw with Manchester United, Spurs & Porto win
'Idiot' Xander Schauffele cards quadruple bogey at PGA Tour's Zozo Championship
Sharapova and Bryan brothers elected to Tennis Hall of Fame
CAF Awards 2024: Lookman, Hakimi, and Tapsoba lead African Player of the Year nominations

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings