  4. Real Madrid duo Courtois and Rodrygo to miss Clasico against Barcelona with leg injuries

Real Madrid duo Courtois and Rodrygo to miss Clasico against Barcelona with leg injuries

Rodrygo suffered a leg muscle injury
Rodrygo suffered a leg muscle injury
Real Madrid will be without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (32) and forward Rodrygo (23) for their upcoming LaLiga Clasico against Barcelona after both sustained leg muscle injuries in their 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Real confirmed on Wednesday Courtois suffered a muscle strain in his left adductor during the Champions League match, the same injury that he sustained in last month's LaLiga derby against Atletico Madrid.

Rodrygo will undergo an MRI scan on Thursday to assess the extent of his injury and the length of time he will be out, but there is optimism around the club that it is a minor issue and that he could feature in next week's match at Valencia.

Real are already without captain Dani Carvajal and defender David Alaba, both recovering from ACL tears, for the visit of league leaders Barcelona on Saturday.

Morocco midfielder Brahim Diaz has resumed training this week after being sidelined for more than a month with a leg injury and could be available to play against Barca.

