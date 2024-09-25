Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Diego Simeone praises Atleti defence but wants more firepower in final third

Diego Simeone praises Atleti defence but wants more firepower in final third

Atletico have the best defensive record in LaLiga
Atletico have the best defensive record in LaLigaREUTERS / Juan Medina
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone (54) was pleased with his team's defensive performance after a last-gasp 1-0 win at Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Thursday but knows they must create more chances.

Atletico managed to keep another clean sheet to consolidate their status as the best defensive side in the competition, conceding only three goals in seven games this season.

Simeone's side managed two shots on target late in the game to rescue all three points courtesy of Julian Alvarez's goal at Celta, who had not lost at home for seven months.

"Today we took the three points with great defensive patience against opponents who haven't lost since February," Simeone told reporters.

"We've been working well, but we need to improve our attacking. In the first half we performed well in defence but we didn't create opportunities to put our players in front of goal.

"There's a defensive performance that is much better, we still haven't found that area where we can play better offensively."

The Argentine manager was delighted with the performances of Alvarez, forward Angel Correa and midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme, who came off the bench.

"In the second half the substitutions made us better, Rodrigo Riquelme, Julian, (Angel) Correa... they were feeding us more in a game that both sides looked like we were going to have chances," Simeone said.

"Luckily, in the end (assisting Antoine) Griezmann and Julian found each other."

Atletico host city rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAtl. Madrid
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Title favourites clash in Spain and Germany as MLB regular season ends
Julian Alvarez scores at the death to snatch victory for Atletico against Celta Vigo
Atletico focus on workload management ahead of Madrid derby
Show more
Football
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester
'Honest' Enzo Maresca focused on keeping Chelsea stars happy
Updated
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya an injury doubt for Leicester clash
Tottenham to make late call on captain Son for Manchester United clash
Barcelona's injury woes mount as Hansi Flick relies on experience for Osasuna clash
Guardiola confirms Manchester City's Rodri out for season after tearing ACL
Updated
Juventus boss Motta relishing return to old club Genoa to snap winless run
Barcelona to face Man City in Women's Champions League group stage
EXCLUSIVE: Anderlecht's Ashimeru on Kompany's influence, playing for Addo & his new hairstyle
Newcastle CEO Darren Eales to step down after cancer diagnosis
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Coco Gauff hopes normal service resumes after coaching shuffle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings