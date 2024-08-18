Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Fan who racially abused Vinicius Jr in Mallorca handed prison sentence

Fan who racially abused Vinicius Jr in Mallorca handed prison sentence

Vinicius Jr was racially abused by Mallorca fans
Vinicius Jr was racially abused by Mallorca fansREUTERS / Juan Medina
A fan who racially abused Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr (24) and Villarreal player Samuel Chukwueze (25) in two games at Mallorca last year has been found guilty and handed a suspended prison sentence, Real Madrid said on Thursday.

The aggressor, who was not named in the La Liga club's statement, had his 12-month sentence suspended after apologising in a letter to Vinicius and doing anti-discrimination training.

He was also banned from stadiums for three years.

"This is the third criminal conviction handed down in recent months for racist insults received by Real Madrid players," Real the team said. "Real Madrid ... will keep working to protect the club's values and eradicate any racist behaviour in the world of football and sport."

The abuse of Vinicius and Chukwueze both took place at the Son Moix stadium in Mallorca's capital Palma, two weeks apart.

At the Mallorca vs Real Madrid game, supporters could be heard on video calling the Brazilian player a monkey. He has been vocal in denouncing racism at football matches in Spain.

A minor who racially insulted Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in April this year has also apologised and shown repentance, the club said. The youth has been banned from stadiums for one year, will take part in educational activities proposed by the prosecutor's office, and will pay a fine.

Mentions
FootballVinicius Jose Paixao de Oliveira JuniorSamuel ChukwuezeAurelien TchouameniReal MadridMallorcaVillarrealLaLiga
Related Articles
Spanish press guarantee that Vinicius Junior will win the Ballon d'Or
Perez leading new-look Villarreal charge against leaders Barcelona
Carlo Ancelotti insists Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are unaffected by criticism
Show more
Football
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Tottenham rip up Qarabag in Europa League despite suffering early red card
Editors' Picks: Title favourites clash in Spain and Germany as MLB regular season ends
Lyon stroll to win over Olympiacos in Europa League morale booster
Julian Alvarez scores at the death to snatch victory for Atletico against Celta Vigo
Athletic Club battle back to claim crucial point at Ivan Juric’s Roma
Ajax get off to flying start to Europa League campaign after thrashing Besiktas
NFF retain Augustine Eguavoen as Nigeria coach, Justin Madugu gets Super Falcons role
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania named 2024 African Nations Championship hosts
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round
Spurs to host City in EFL Cup fourth round, Brighton to face Liverpool

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings