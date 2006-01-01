Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Girona's Misehouy must keep feet on the ground after scoring on debut, says Michel

Girona's Misehouy must keep feet on the ground after scoring on debut, says Michel

Misehouy enjoyed the dream debut
Misehouy enjoyed the dream debutProfimedia
Girona's Gabriel Misehouy was the substitute hero on his debut as he rescued a 1-1 draw at Real Betis in their opening LaLiga game on Thursday but his coach Michel said there was still a lot the 19-year-old Dutch midfielder had to learn.

Born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, Misehouy was raised and developed at Ajax's youth academy before signing with Girona this summer on a free transfer.

He came off the bench to find the equaliser from a counter attack he initiated and was a constant menace to opposition defenders, almost scoring the winner with some brilliant play late on.

Michel said he wasn't surprised by what he saw but that his new player must keep his feet on the ground if he wants to reach his full potential.

"Gabriel (Misehouy) is a brutally talented player, but as of today he still lacks the collective mentality to be a great player," Michel told DAZN.

"He has a lot of room for improvement. He still doesn't speak Spanish but I hope he listens to me... Maybe the goal won't do any good for him, I don't want it to be... He has a lot of talent, but we have to focus on himself so that he can work for the group in a collective effort."

Missing several players due to a virus, Michel said he was satisfied to leave Seville with a point against a tough side like Betis to start a season in which his side are under the spotlight.

Girona qualified for the Champions League for the first time after finishing third last season against the odds.

Even if they have lost the element of surprise, Michel is confident the club will continue their upward trajectory.

"I think the team had the personality to play with our idea, knowing that the connections are not yet... I am very happy with the performance knowing the problems we had," Michel said.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaMisehouy GabrielGironaBetis
Related Articles
Real Betis and Girona share spoils in captivating opening-day contest
Five key talking points ahead of the 2024/25 LaLiga season
Michel believes Girona can light up LaLiga once again in new season
Show more
Football
What not to miss ahead of the Premier League's opening weekend
Newcastle boss Howe rules out 'silly' spending amid Guehi uncertainty
Tottenham sign teenage winger Wilson Odobert from relegated Burnley
Fantasy Premier League: The must-have players as season gets underway
Arne Slot happy with strong Liverpool squad ahead of his first Premier League game
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle make fourth bid for Guehi, Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma
Updated
Must-watch Premier League games on the opening weekend of the season
Ajax and Panathinaikos set UEFA record with 34 penalties in shootout
Ligue 1 begins post-Mbappe era further weakened after TV rights fiasco
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle make fourth bid for Guehi, Chiesa linked with Milan & Roma
Who are the best FPL players and hidden gems for Gameweek One of the 2024/25 season?
Ten Hag says Manchester United not ready for season opener but have new signings available
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings