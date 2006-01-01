Girona's Misehouy must keep feet on the ground after scoring on debut, says Michel

Girona's Gabriel Misehouy was the substitute hero on his debut as he rescued a 1-1 draw at Real Betis in their opening LaLiga game on Thursday but his coach Michel said there was still a lot the 19-year-old Dutch midfielder had to learn.

Born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, Misehouy was raised and developed at Ajax's youth academy before signing with Girona this summer on a free transfer.

He came off the bench to find the equaliser from a counter attack he initiated and was a constant menace to opposition defenders, almost scoring the winner with some brilliant play late on.

Michel said he wasn't surprised by what he saw but that his new player must keep his feet on the ground if he wants to reach his full potential.

"Gabriel (Misehouy) is a brutally talented player, but as of today he still lacks the collective mentality to be a great player," Michel told DAZN.

"He has a lot of room for improvement. He still doesn't speak Spanish but I hope he listens to me... Maybe the goal won't do any good for him, I don't want it to be... He has a lot of talent, but we have to focus on himself so that he can work for the group in a collective effort."

Missing several players due to a virus, Michel said he was satisfied to leave Seville with a point against a tough side like Betis to start a season in which his side are under the spotlight.

Girona qualified for the Champions League for the first time after finishing third last season against the odds.

Even if they have lost the element of surprise, Michel is confident the club will continue their upward trajectory.

"I think the team had the personality to play with our idea, knowing that the connections are not yet... I am very happy with the performance knowing the problems we had," Michel said.