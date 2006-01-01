Real Betis and Girona share spoils in captivating opening-day contest

Betis are unbeaten in eight games now against Girona

Real Betis Balompié were denied a LaLiga opening-day victory as they drew 1-1 with Girona, a result which did at least see them extend their unbeaten run against the Red and Whites at the Estadio Benito Villamarín to eight matches.

Betis wasted no time in opening their LaLiga account for the 2024/25 season as they found the back of the net within six minutes.

Emotion poured out of Marc Bartra - making his first appearance since October 2023 following a season-ending injury - after the defender met Nabil Fekir’s corner and powerfully headered past Paulo Gazzaniga.

The Green and Whites continued to expose Girona’s defence, which shipped seven goals in their final two pre-season matches, with Aitor Ruibal testing Gazzaniga with a rising shot from inside the area.

Match stats Flashscore

When Girona eventually pushed forward with intent, they were repelled by a solid Betis backline. Ultimately, the hosts were in complete control until HT, as Ruibal went close to doubling Betis’ lead again with a curling effort that flew narrowly wide.

Girona, though, found some rhythm early in the second period, as Bryan Gil weaved into the Betis area and forced Rui Silva into his first save of the evening. That chance gave the visitors confidence, and Abel Ruíz almost struck a debut goal when he clipped the post from Yangel Herrera’s low cross.

The pressure finally paid dividends 20 minutes from time when substitute Gabriel Misehouy tapped in Iker Almena’s cutback from the byline.

Misehouy celebrates his equaliser AFP

In the end, neither side was able to find a winner, meaning Manuel Pellegrini’s outfit will rue their missed chances in the first half. They know they will need to be far more clinical in front of goal this term to improve on their eighth-place finish in 2023/24.

Girona, meanwhile, were much improved after the break, but a draw in Seville leaves last season’s UEFA Champions League qualifiers winless in their last five LaLiga openers.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marc Bartra (Real Betis)

