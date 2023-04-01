Gundogan stars as 10-man Barcelona hold on to win away at Alaves in LaLiga

Gundogan stars as 10-man Barcelona hold on to win away at Alaves in LaLiga
Vitor Roque came on, scored, and then got sent off in Barca's win
Vitor Roque came on, scored, and then got sent off in Barca's win
AFP
Barcelona moved up to third in LaLiga after a goal and assist from llkay Gundogan (33) helped them to a hard-earned 3-1 victory over Deportivo Alaves. The result extends the visitors’ unbeaten league record on the road this season to 11 matches (W6, D5).

Fresh from a morale-boosting victory against Osasuna in midweek, Xavi’s side travelled to Vitoria-Gasteiz with a two-point cushion over Athletic Club in the top-four race.

A clash against Luis Garcia’s in-form Alaves promised to be a stern test however, and the opening stages of the contest were closely fought, with neither side able to gain control of proceedings.

Having failed to create anything of note early on, Barca gradually improved as the first half progressed, and their pressure was duly rewarded in the 22nd minute when Robert Lewandowski received a clever pass from Gundogan and dinked a sublime finish over Antonio Sivera.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates his goal
AFP

Undeterred, the hosts went in pursuit of a response before half time, but Jon Guridi saw a headed effort thwarted by Inaki Pena while Samu Omorodion directed a close-range strike narrowly wide.

Grateful for those reprieves, Barca emerged after the restart on the front foot, and Xavi’s men soon doubled their lead via Gundogan, who finished emphatically from a superb Pedri delivery.

Key match stats
Flashscore

The visitors’ two-goal cushion was swiftly halved though, as Omorodion headed home from inside the box after excellent work from Alex Sola.

The end-to-end nature of the contest continued into the final half-hour, and Barca re-established their two-goal advantage when substitute Vitor Roque swept a low finish into the far corner for his second goal in as many games.

It didn’t take long for the youngster to go from hero to villain, however, as he picked up two yellow cards in the space of five minutes to leave the visitors a man light heading into the closing stages.

Despite their numerical advantage, Alaves struggled to break through a resolute Barca rearguard as the visitors held firm, consolidating their position in the top four.

The hosts, meanwhile, will be keen to bounce back against Villarreal next weekend after their three-match winning run in the league came to a disappointing end.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

See all the match stats.

Mentions
FootballAlavesBarcelonaLaLiga
