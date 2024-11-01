Nahuel Tenaglia of Alaves duels for the ball with Omar Mascarell of Mallorca

Jon Guridi's (29) second-half strike helped Deportivo Alaves register their first head-to-head success since September 2019 following a 1-0 victory over Mallorca at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

On the losing side in each of their last four contests in LaLiga, Alaves were fortunate not to suffer further disarray in the 11th minute.

On his return to league action - following his red card against Real Valladolid - Kike Garcia was left thanking referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes’ leniency, despite not verbally showing it, as he issued only a yellow card despite it appearing the striker had stamped on the back of Mallorca captain Antonio Raillo’s lower leg.

At the opposite end of the Mendizorrotza Stadium, Javier Aguirre’s visiting side saw the first sight of goal following a quiet opening exchange, as Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Chiquinho fired straight at Antonio Sivera.

And it did not take long for Alaves to mount their charge into the final third as Guridi’s delicious delivery into the danger zone squirmed underneath the body of Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman but kissed the foot of the post via a deflection off Toni Lato.

That would be all for the first half, with the hosts returning to the dressing room arguably the happier of the two sides, considering their recent run of poor form.

With their newfound happiness, Alaves came close to breaking the deadlock on the stroke of the hour mark as Abdel Abqar’s glancing header forced Roman into a smart save at his near post, while Mallorca introduced the attacking assets of Vedat Muriqi and Sergi Darder into the fray.

However, it was that man Guridi who finally found the back of the net, albeit in fortuitous fashion in the 76th minute, as a game of pandemonium-esque pinball in the area allowed the Spaniard to open his account for the season with an expert finish from close-range.

The victory ends consecutive league defeats in front of El Glorioso’s welcoming supporters, as Luis Garcia’s side head into this weekend’s round of matches now four points ahead of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, the unfamiliar taste of a head-to-head defeat on Mallorca’s palate sees the Piratas miss out on the hidden treasure of being promoted to third position in LaLiga.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jon Guridi (Deportivo Alaves)

