Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Hansi Flick looking to bring more direct style to Barcelona next season

Hansi Flick looking to bring more direct style to Barcelona next season

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick
Barcelona manager Hansi FlickProfimedia
New Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he respects the club's traditional passing style but he also wants to inject a more direct approach focused on scoring.

Barca appointed the former Germany and Bayern Munich manager as head coach on a two-year contract in May after sacking Xavi Hernandez, tasking him with turning around the club's fortunes following their trophy-less run last season.

Here the tradition is to play with passing, but I also want them to go straight to the goal," Flick told Barca ONE in an interview released on Monday. "They should focus a bit more on scoring. I don’t think my style has any major changes.

"I’m looking for the same thing, to press high up, and to play in the opponent’s midfield. But, at the end of the day, everything is about winning games."

Barcelona face Manchester City in Florida on July 30th before starting their league campaign at Valencia on August 17th.

Mentions
FootballBarcelonaLaLiga
Related Articles
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to undergo surgery as he faces four months out
Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Thiago Alcantara hangs up boots at 33
Squad doubts led to Xavi's controversial exit, says Barcelona president Laporta
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille closing in on Nketiah, United interested in Mazraoui
Updated
Torino sign former Southampton striker Che Adams on free transfer
CAF Champions League: Ex-Kenyan striker Elijah Onsika predicts struggle for Gor Mahia
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne going nowhere
Javier Aguirre named Mexico head coach for third time
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joins Marseille on loan from Tottenham
US women have task cut out in quest for record fifth gold at Olympic Games
Lionel Messi ruled out for MLS All-Star Game after Copa America injury
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille closing in on Nketiah, United interested in Mazraoui
Spurs star Son's dad accused of verbally abusing young players
Chelsea sign teenage USA defender Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United
Zverev injury not healed, but confident for Paris title defence at Olympics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings