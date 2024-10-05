Advertisement
Neymar insists Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr deserves Ballon d'Or gong

Al Hilal and Brazil star Neymar (32) says Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr (24) deserves this year's Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius Jr is among the candidates for the award, which will be announced next month.

Neymar said: "He had a great season, he played many games and I will be supporting him because he will surely win the Golden Ball.

"We have a magnificent relationship, I love ‘Vini’, is a great friend.

"There is no one better to win the Ballon d'Or. I hope he will return to Brazil soon with the trophy, he's a guy who deserves it because he's a fighter, suffered a lot throughout his life, was able to exceed all expectations, overcame all the criticism they made about him and today he has become a great idol, a hero for us."

