Real Madrid captain Nacho to leave club after 23 years

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Madrid captain Nacho to leave club after 23 years

Real Madrid captain Nacho to leave club after 23 years

Nacho won six Champions League titles with Real Madrid
Nacho won six Champions League titles with Real MadridReuters
Real Madrid defender and captain Nacho (34) is leaving after a 23-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

The Spain international has won six Champions League titles with Madrid since joining their youth academy in 2001, as well as four LaLiga crowns, two Copa del Reys.

"Real Madrid announces that our captain Nacho has decided to end his career as a Real Madrid player," the Spanish club said in a statement.

"Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Nacho, one of the great legends of our club.

"Nacho ends his career at Real Madrid as the captain who lifted the 15th (Champions League trophy) at Wembley, as one of the five players who have won six European Cups in the history of football and with the highest number of titles in the history of our club."

Nacho has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah.

"Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, Nacho has always been an example of improvement for everyone and he has received the affection, recognition and admiration of all madridistas," Real president Florentino Perez said.

"Real Madrid is and always will be his home."

Mentions
FootballLaLigaNachoReal MadridTransfer News
Related Articles
Real Madrid announce long-awaited signing of superstar forward Kylian Mbappe
New signing Chidera Ejuke excited by 'huge' Sevilla project
Sevilla sign Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke from Russian side CSKA Moscow
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands looking to secure top spot in Group D
Updated
Ukraine midfielder Sydorchuk enjoying the sound of silence ahead of Belgium clash
Czechs sweat on Patrik Schick’s availability for crucial Turkey clash
Georgia's Sagnol rejects talk of political interference over Zivzivadze playing time
Swiss coaches have computers stolen but no sensitive data lost at EURO 2024
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Leipzig linked with Morton
Updated
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Liverpool confident on Inacio while Chelsea looking to sell players
Mark Halsey insists refereeing standards have fallen and handball law has big problem
From fastest goal to fantastic fans, Albania sprang surprises despite EURO 2024 exit
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Everton closing in on Ndiaye, Leipzig linked with Morton
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain top group as Italy advance after late leveller
Brazil draw opening game of Copa América after failing to break down Costa Rica
Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings