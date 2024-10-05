Advertisement
  4. Real Madrid confirm Dani Carvajal has undergone successful knee surgery

Real Madrid confirm Dani Carvajal has undergone successful knee surgery

Dani Carvajal in tears after suffering his injury
Dani Carvajal in tears after suffering his injuryZipi / EPA / Profimedia
Real Madrid have confirmed in an official statement that right-back Dani Carvajal (32) has undergone knee surgery and is now looking ahead to his recovery.

"Our player Dani Carvajal has undergone successful surgery today on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and posterior-external instability in his right knee, under the supervision of Real Madrid's Medical Services," the Spanish capital club said at midday.

The Madrid captain suffered a serious injury last Saturday against Villarreal in an unfortunate incident with forward Yeremy Pino, who also left the Spanish national team training camp yesterday due to physical problems.

"Carvajal will begin his recovery process in the next few days," said Madrid, in accordance with the rehabilitation plan, which is expected to last between eight and 10 months.

It is certain that Carvajal will miss the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign and it remains to be seen at what point in the following season he will rejoin the team. Madrid, in an act of recognition of his loyalty, renewed his contract until 2026 immediately after learning of the extent of the injury.

Mentions
FootballDaniel CarvajalReal MadridYeremy PinoVillarrealLaLiga
