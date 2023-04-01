Real Madrid mount second-half comeback to clinch five-goal thriller against Almeria

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Madrid mount second-half comeback to clinch five-goal thriller against Almeria
Real Madrid mount second-half comeback to clinch five-goal thriller against Almeria
Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring his team's second goal
AFP
Real Madrid came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against UD Almería in La Liga, avoiding a first-ever home defeat against Los Rojiblancos and leaping ahead of shock title contenders Girona in the process.

It took under 40 seconds for Almeria to leave the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu stunned.

Sharp as a pin, Sergio Arribas intercepted Nacho Fernandez’s lax pass and orchestrated a move forward, which culminated in Largie Ramazani’s shot sneaking past Kepa Arrizabalaga’s outstretched boot on his return to the starting lineup.

Los Blancos were looking far from their imperious best, and Rodrygo could only send a tame effort wide from their biggest opening of the first quarter-hour.

Almeria may be bottom in LaLiga, but they were looking confident, with Sergio Akieme getting forward to deliver an inviting cross that Arribas couldn’t turn goalward. The visitors were also organised and willing to battle - as epitomised by captain Lucas Robertone - with the hosts’ frustrations rising as the half progressed and Jude Bellingham looking particularly displeased.

Jude Bellingham tries an overhead kick
AFP

That was further compounded when another poor pass from Nacho was punished by a sensational strike from Edgar Gonzalez shortly before half time, as whistles could be heard around the Bernabeu when the whistle was blown for the break.

Carlo Ancelotti responded with a triple change ahead of the restart, and the hosts immediately upped the tempo, with two of those substitutes involved in earning their lifeline, as Kaiky handled Fran Garcia’s cross under pressure from Joselu.

Bellingham stroked the ensuing spot kick down the middle to inspire rapturous celebrations. That penalty was the first of three VAR-assisted decisions that left Gaizka Garitano furious, as Arribas had a goal ruled out before Vinicius Junior’s stood despite calls for a handball.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Bellingham thought he had won it for Los Blancos, but Garcia was caught offside when teeing him up.

After Gaizka Garitano had been sent to the stands, the Englishman was still involved in the winner, though with his header in the 99th minute being turned home at the back post by Dani Carvajal, as the 35-time LaLiga champions took all three points to go ahead of Girona who face Sevilla later in the day.

Almeria, meanwhile, had a devastatingly familiar sinking feeling, and their wait for a first league win this term continues.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaReal MadridAlmeria
Related Articles
Shock contenders Girona visit Almeria aiming to take solo lead in LaLiga
Girona's title hopes suffer a blow after stalemate against rock bottom Almeria
Rudiger fires Real Madrid to narrow victory over Mallorca
Show more
Football
Egypt star Mohamed Salah to return to Liverpool after AFCON hamstring injury
Updated
Bafana Bafana back on track at Cup of Nations with 4-0 win over Namibia
Deadly Dovbyk scores quick-fire hat-trick as Girona crush Sevilla to go top
Football Tracker: Juventus & Girona go top with big wins, South Africa make statement
Updated
Second-half Vlahovic double fires Juventus past Lecce to Serie A summit
Saudi Arabia beat nine-man Kyrgyzstan to move into Asian Cup knockouts
Updated
Last-gasp Barcelona survive Isco-inspired Betis comeback to steal thriller
Late Daka strike salvages point for 10-man Zambia against outsiders Tanzania
Jota and Nunez score two each as Liverpool sweep past Bournemouth
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Soyuncu seeking new pastures
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Soyuncu seeking new pastures
O'Sullivan breezes past Ding to set up World Grand Prix final with Trump
Football Tracker: Juventus & Girona go top with big wins, South Africa make statement
Senegal coach Cisse discharged from hospital as injured Sima is sent home

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings