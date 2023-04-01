Real Madrid mount second-half comeback to clinch five-goal thriller against Almeria

Real Madrid came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against UD Almería in La Liga, avoiding a first-ever home defeat against Los Rojiblancos and leaping ahead of shock title contenders Girona in the process.

It took under 40 seconds for Almeria to leave the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu stunned.

Sharp as a pin, Sergio Arribas intercepted Nacho Fernandez’s lax pass and orchestrated a move forward, which culminated in Largie Ramazani’s shot sneaking past Kepa Arrizabalaga’s outstretched boot on his return to the starting lineup.

Los Blancos were looking far from their imperious best, and Rodrygo could only send a tame effort wide from their biggest opening of the first quarter-hour.

Almeria may be bottom in LaLiga, but they were looking confident, with Sergio Akieme getting forward to deliver an inviting cross that Arribas couldn’t turn goalward. The visitors were also organised and willing to battle - as epitomised by captain Lucas Robertone - with the hosts’ frustrations rising as the half progressed and Jude Bellingham looking particularly displeased.

That was further compounded when another poor pass from Nacho was punished by a sensational strike from Edgar Gonzalez shortly before half time, as whistles could be heard around the Bernabeu when the whistle was blown for the break.

Carlo Ancelotti responded with a triple change ahead of the restart, and the hosts immediately upped the tempo, with two of those substitutes involved in earning their lifeline, as Kaiky handled Fran Garcia’s cross under pressure from Joselu.

Bellingham stroked the ensuing spot kick down the middle to inspire rapturous celebrations. That penalty was the first of three VAR-assisted decisions that left Gaizka Garitano furious, as Arribas had a goal ruled out before Vinicius Junior’s stood despite calls for a handball.

Bellingham thought he had won it for Los Blancos, but Garcia was caught offside when teeing him up.

After Gaizka Garitano had been sent to the stands, the Englishman was still involved in the winner, though with his header in the 99th minute being turned home at the back post by Dani Carvajal, as the 35-time LaLiga champions took all three points to go ahead of Girona who face Sevilla later in the day.

Almeria, meanwhile, had a devastatingly familiar sinking feeling, and their wait for a first league win this term continues.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

