Girona's title hopes suffer a blow after stalemate against rock bottom Almeria

Aleix Garcia (L) walking off the pitch after being sent off.

Gaizka Garitano’s Almería saw their winless run in LaLiga stretch out to 10 matches despite taking a hard-earned point off title-challengers Girona in a testing 0-0 draw at Power Horse Stadium.

Girona may be battling it out with Real Madrid at the table’s summit, but it was bottom-placed Almería who enjoyed the stronger first half.

The best chance came 10 minutes before HT when Lucas Robertone’s searching cross-field pass picked out Sergio Akieme inside the penalty area, but the defender’s cutback flashed across the face of the goal and evaded both Adri Embarba and Sergio Arribas.

Edgar González and Arribas also went close just before the break, but neither was able to convert. The side playing at home on the day had won each of the previous three LaLiga meetings between the two sides, and it looked as if that trend would continue, with Almería picking up where they left off at the start of the second period.

Léo Baptistão was the next to test goalkeeper Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, as the attacker’s outstretched leg connected with Akieme’s whipped cross to force a sharp save from the Argentinian shot-stopper.

Still, it took until the 74th minute for things to properly spark into life, with Girona midfielder Aleix García receiving a straight red for a last-man challenge on Gonzalo Melero.

It had come following a blistering counterattack from the hosts and, as García was adjudged to have tugged Melero’s shirt, therefore denying the substitute a chance at goal, there was no choice for referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer but to give him his marching orders.

With the man disadvantage, it was all hands on deck for Girona as they looked to defend what was now a precious point in southeast Spain.

The sun might’ve been shining, but Almería’s luck wasn’t, and the Rojiblancos were ultimately unable to pick up what would’ve been their first victory since early November.

For the away side, it could have been a whole lot worse following the dismissal, but while they remain in top spot for now, record champions Real will go above the Gironistes should they win their game in hand.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sergio Akieme (Almería)

Almeria vs Girona player ratings Flashscore

