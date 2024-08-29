Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Sevilla continue winless start to LaLiga season with home loss to Girona

Sevilla continue winless start to LaLiga season with home loss to Girona

Girona's Abel Ruiz celebrates scoring his team's second goal
Girona's Abel Ruiz celebrates scoring his team's second goalFran Santiago / Getty Images via AFP
Girona produced a strong away performance to record a 2-0 La Liga win and their sixth consecutive victory over Sevilla, extending Garcia Pimienta’s wait for his first win in charge of the Andalusians.

Isaac Romero spearheaded Sevilla’s purposeful start at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, with the forward forcing Paulo Gazzaniga into an early stop before drilling another effort just wide of the far post.

However, the hosts failed to build upon those encouraging moments and ultimately found themselves behind in the closing stages of the first period.

Girona midfielder Ivan Martin had the simple task of tapping home from close range after meeting Miguel Gutierrez’s driven ball across goal.

After being dealt a setback, Sevilla thought they had carved out an instant response through summer signing Chidera Ejuke, only to see his celebrations were cut short by the assistant’s raised flag.

While his team took a narrow lead into half-time, Michel opted to introduce a couple of fresh faces for the second period, including a debut appearance for deadline-day arrival Arnaut Danjuma.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

However, the Villarreal loanee spurned the chance to double his new team’s advantage just before the hour mark, blazing over a rebound after Abel Ruiz had crashed his header against the crossbar.

The Sevilla faithful were becoming audibly frustrated by their team’s failure to find an equaliser, and their mood ultimately took a turn for the worse when the referee awarded Girona a spot-kick following a lengthy VAR review.

The officials penalised Romero for handling Alejandro Frances’ drilled cross, allowing Ruiz to step up and send Gazzaniga the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Ejuke attempted to lead a late Sevilla fightback with his powerful strike drawing a strong stop from Gazzaniga. However, the hosts were unable to find a way through a stubborn Girona backline as the visitors celebrated a second straight win without conceding.

Michel’s charges move onto seven points, while the hosts head into the international break with just two to their name.

Sevilla are not in good form
Sevilla are not in good formFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Miguel Gutierrez (Girona)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaPaulo GazzanigaGironaSevilla
Related Articles
Girona fans must enjoy Champions League journey, says coach Michel
Girona put four past Osasuna to earn first LaLiga win of season
Girona manager Michel remains upbeat despite stuttering start to the season
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid & PSG notch wins as Juventus & Roma play out draw
Updated
Paris St-Germain pass Lille test to maintain perfect start in Ligue 1
Juventus and Roma share the spoils in Turin as Motta's magic wears off
Ten Hag no magician, but insists Manchester United will come good
Salah pressures Liverpool over contract talks after downing Manchester United
Eddie Howe relieved after Newcastle's 'massive' win over Tottenham
Enzo Maresca wants VAR to intervene over bookings after Will Hughes escape
Record-breaking Muller scores as Bayern Munich down Freiburg in Bundesliga
Salah dazzles as Liverpool inflict hefty defeat on Manchester United
Most Read
FlashFocus: Paulo Dybala and the big rejection - joy for the fans, pain for Roma
Football Tracker: Real Madrid & PSG notch wins as Juventus & Roma play out draw
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Arsenal's Rice expresses shock at 'harsh' red card in Brighton draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings