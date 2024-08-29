Sevilla continue winless start to LaLiga season with home loss to Girona

Girona produced a strong away performance to record a 2-0 La Liga win and their sixth consecutive victory over Sevilla, extending Garcia Pimienta’s wait for his first win in charge of the Andalusians.

Isaac Romero spearheaded Sevilla’s purposeful start at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, with the forward forcing Paulo Gazzaniga into an early stop before drilling another effort just wide of the far post.

However, the hosts failed to build upon those encouraging moments and ultimately found themselves behind in the closing stages of the first period.

Girona midfielder Ivan Martin had the simple task of tapping home from close range after meeting Miguel Gutierrez’s driven ball across goal.

After being dealt a setback, Sevilla thought they had carved out an instant response through summer signing Chidera Ejuke, only to see his celebrations were cut short by the assistant’s raised flag.

While his team took a narrow lead into half-time, Michel opted to introduce a couple of fresh faces for the second period, including a debut appearance for deadline-day arrival Arnaut Danjuma.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

However, the Villarreal loanee spurned the chance to double his new team’s advantage just before the hour mark, blazing over a rebound after Abel Ruiz had crashed his header against the crossbar.

The Sevilla faithful were becoming audibly frustrated by their team’s failure to find an equaliser, and their mood ultimately took a turn for the worse when the referee awarded Girona a spot-kick following a lengthy VAR review.

The officials penalised Romero for handling Alejandro Frances’ drilled cross, allowing Ruiz to step up and send Gazzaniga the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Ejuke attempted to lead a late Sevilla fightback with his powerful strike drawing a strong stop from Gazzaniga. However, the hosts were unable to find a way through a stubborn Girona backline as the visitors celebrated a second straight win without conceding.

Michel’s charges move onto seven points, while the hosts head into the international break with just two to their name.

Sevilla are not in good form Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Miguel Gutierrez (Girona)

See all the match stats here.