Son of late Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes signs for Real Madrid

Jose Antonio Reyes Junior has signed his first professional contract with Real Madrid following in the footsteps of his late father who played for Los Blancos, Arsenal and Sevilla.

The Spanish youth star joined Real's academy at the age of 11 and progressed from their Juveil B side after signing from Leganes.

"It's a very special moment for me," said Reyes, who has recently turned 16.

"I have signed my first professional contract with Real Madrid and I want to thank the club for their trust and my family for their daily support! I will keep working and pushing my hardest to go very far!"

Reyes' father joined Real Madrid in 2006 and helped the club win the LaLiga title in his first and only season at the club.

He previously spent four years at Arsenal where he was part of Arsene Wenger's Invincible side that went the entire 2003/04 Premier League campaign unbeaten.

The 35-year-old died in a car accident in 2019, alongside his 23-year-old cousin Jonathan Reyes.