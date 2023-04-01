Son of late Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes signs for Real Madrid

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Son of late Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes signs for Real Madrid
Son of late Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes signs for Real Madrid
Jose Antonio Reyes won the Premier League and FA Cup at Arsenal
Jose Antonio Reyes won the Premier League and FA Cup at Arsenal
Profimedia
Jose Antonio Reyes Junior has signed his first professional contract with Real Madrid following in the footsteps of his late father who played for Los Blancos, Arsenal and Sevilla.

The Spanish youth star joined Real's academy at the age of 11 and progressed from their Juveil B side after signing from Leganes.

"It's a very special moment for me," said Reyes, who has recently turned 16.

"I have signed my first professional contract with Real Madrid and I want to thank the club for their trust and my family for their daily support! I will keep working and pushing my hardest to go very far!"

Reyes' father joined Real Madrid in 2006 and helped the club win the LaLiga title in his first and only season at the club.

He previously spent four years at Arsenal where he was part of Arsene Wenger's Invincible side that went the entire 2003/04 Premier League campaign unbeaten.

The 35-year-old died in a car accident in 2019, alongside his 23-year-old cousin Jonathan Reyes.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaReyes Jose AntonioReal MadridArsenalLeganes
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
OPINION: Luka Modric faces dilemma of saving Croatia or himself at Real Madrid
Meeting with Spain special for Odegaard, who went 'through a lot at Real Madrid'
Show more
Football
Spain call up Jenni Hermoso for first time since World Cup kiss scandal
Everton sale reportedly stalls amid questions over buyer's financial statements
Updated
Newcastle confirm that Tonali is under investigation for illegal betting
Derby Week: An intense rivalry from Greece's Athenian football triangle
We want what Qatar had, says Saudi Arabian vice-minister of World Cup bid
Fantasy Premier League: Who to sign? Liverpool, Villa and West Ham players promise points
Barcelona president Joan Laporta under investigation in refereeing case
Juventus midfielder Fagioli apologises after being handed ban over betting
Pennant weighs in on Liverpool VAR debate - 'Forget the replay, add the goal'
Most Read
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Derby Week: Mostar - a city of two clubs divided by a river, war, faith and football
South Africa success comes on the back of lessons learnt in France last year, says Erasmus
Messi bags brace for Argentina, Neymar injured as Bielsa's Uruguay beat Brazil

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings