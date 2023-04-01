Meeting with Spain special for Odegaard, who went 'through a lot at Real Madrid'

Meeting with Spain special for Odegaard, who went 'through a lot at Real Madrid'

Many football experts probably see Martin Odegaard's (24) stay at Real Madrid as a failure. But he doesn't see it that way himself, he commented to Norwegian publication VG ahead of Norway's vital European Championship qualifier against Spain on Sunday evening.

It's almost eight years since the then-16-year-old midfielder from Drammen signed for Real Madrid. Expectations were high when, a few months later, Odegaard became the youngest Real Madrid player ever to play in La Liga when he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the 58th minute against Getafe.

But Odegaard was never a huge hit at the Santiago Bernabeu. After loan spells at Vitesse, Heerenveen and Real Sociedad with little success and only eight league appearances for Real Madrid, he was bought by English club Arsenal in August 2021 in a deal worth around €35 million, making him the most expensive Norwegian player of all time.

But Odegaard doesn't look back on his stay with the Spanish giants as a failure.

"A lot of people might think it was a setback or that I failed, but I experienced a lot of good things. It made me stronger and a better player and person. I went through a lot and it has made me stronger," Odegaard says today.

"I have very good ties to Spain. In many ways, I feel like that's where I grew up as a footballer and as a person."

In England, Odegaard has really blossomed. Last season he made the Premier League team of the year after a fabulous year as captain of Arsenal. He was also nominated for the Ballon d'Or.

"In the end, it was right for me to leave Real Madrid. I wanted to play more and I felt it was the right time.

"I have nothing negative to say about Real Madrid. It made me grow as a player and as a person. That's one of the reasons why I am where I am today", he says - and emphasises that he "doesn't feel he has anything to return the favour".

Follow Norway's match with Spain on Flashscore.