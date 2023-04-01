OPINION: Luka Modric faces dilemma of saving Croatia or himself at Real Madrid

OPINION: Luka Modric faces dilemma of saving Croatia or himself at Real Madrid
Luka Modric in action for Croatia
Luka Modric in action for Croatia
AFP
Luka Modric (38) leads a double life. At Real Madrid, he is losing his place at times and with Croatia he is still indispensable.

Lately, international breaks have been Modric's way of accumulating playing time. In October, he played 90 minutes of the two matches that Croatia played (Turkey and Wales) in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

That prominence, given his age, directly conflicts with the role he can play at Real Madrid, where, until last year, he was undisputed. However, he now finds that Ancelotti is limiting his time on the pitch.

Modric's career stats
Flashscore

The situation has undoubtedly upset the Croatian Ballon d'Or winner. He has expressed it in a number of statements and you can see it on his face in practically every game at the Spanish capital, but he has to be realistic.

At the 'Casa Blanca' they have decided to face the generational change of their midfield and the determination he still has to defend his country does not help him to compete with the younger players at the club, who are in a position to successfully handle a greater workload.

Ancelotti promised him that he would continue to be important, yes, but is Modric giving Madrid the importance it deserves? He has long been asked to step aside at Croatia to focus on his team, but after the World Cup in Qatar he decided to continue, at least until the Euro, something that does not seem to please the Madrid bosses.

A decision to make

Luka would have to follow the example of his teammate and friend Toni Kroos (33). The midfielder left the German national team and is now enjoying a good form in a start to the season that sees Madrid leading LaLiga.

It's not that the German is a regular starter, but he has more presence than the Balkan veteran and his performance, in general, has been notably better. He has understood that, as the years go by, the decision to reduce the level of load is the smartest thing to do.

Modric must therefore choose between saving a Croatia side that has struggled to make it to the next big event in European international football or saving himself from a campaign in which he will be sitting on the bench more than usual for Real Madrid.

Miguel Baeza - Editor
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballModric LukaReal MadridCroatiaLaLigaEuroFeaturesOpinion
