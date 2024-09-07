Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Sporting Gijon investigates racism case in Asturian derby

Sporting Gijon investigates racism case in Asturian derby

Sporting fans cheering on their team.
Sporting fans cheering on their team.Profimedia
Sporting Gijon won a pulsating encounter against their neighbours Real Oviedo on Saturday, but it is not only what happened on the pitch that is newsworthy.

Sporting achieved their first victory of the 2024/25 season after opening with a defeat against Levante (1-2) and then drawing against Eldense (0-0) and Almeria (1-1). And at last, on the most important stage for players and fans due to the rivalry between the two clubs, the long-awaited victory came.

In a first half with up to six yellow cards, Juan Otero opened the scoring from the penalty spot and Cote Valdés extended the gap to put the win on track. In the second half, Ilyas Chaira boosted Real Oviedo's hopes and Víctor Campuzano made it 3-1 thanks to a fantastic individual effort.

Beyond the goals, part of the spotlight was focused on a home fan who reportedly called Haissem Hassan, who used derogatory and racist language as the player came onto the pitch from the bench. This episode did not go unnoticed on social networks and, given the clarity of the footage, LaLiga has shown its 'firm' repulsion.

"Real Sporting is working to locate the fan who insulted a visiting player. Our club does not tolerate any manifestation of racism. We are already investigating what happened. We applaud and thank the general behaviour of our fans," announced the El Molinon club via its official X account.

The statistics of the match, on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballGijonR. OviedoLaLigaLaLiga2Haissem Hassan
Related Articles
Corinthians reportedly close to signing Dutch striker Memphis Depay
Valencia suffer blow with key striker Hugo Duro injured in training
Real Madrid defender Militao leaves Brazil training camp with leg injury
Show more
Football
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman pleased with five-goal performance
FlashFocus: Mircea Lucescu returns to Romania in final chapter of stellar career
England interim boss Lee Carsley 'respects' divided opinions over anthem
USA slump to first home defeat against Canada in 67 years
Jack Grealish savours England redemption after 'worst summer'
Netherlands survive scare to see off Bosnia & Herzegovina in seven-goal thriller
Wirtz and Musiala star as Germany put Hungary to sword in Nations League opener
Lee Carsley deflects praise to England players on 'proudest day'
Players need to play for national teams despite packed calendar, says Spain coach
Most Read
Interim England manager Carsley rules out Greenwood selection
Sabalenka beats Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title
Frances Tiafoe admits his 'body shut down' during US Open heartbreak
Georgia begin Nations League campaign with emphatic win over the Czech Republic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings