Sporting Gijon investigates racism case in Asturian derby

Sporting Gijon won a pulsating encounter against their neighbours Real Oviedo on Saturday, but it is not only what happened on the pitch that is newsworthy.

Sporting achieved their first victory of the 2024/25 season after opening with a defeat against Levante (1-2) and then drawing against Eldense (0-0) and Almeria (1-1). And at last, on the most important stage for players and fans due to the rivalry between the two clubs, the long-awaited victory came.

In a first half with up to six yellow cards, Juan Otero opened the scoring from the penalty spot and Cote Valdés extended the gap to put the win on track. In the second half, Ilyas Chaira boosted Real Oviedo's hopes and Víctor Campuzano made it 3-1 thanks to a fantastic individual effort.

Beyond the goals, part of the spotlight was focused on a home fan who reportedly called Haissem Hassan, who used derogatory and racist language as the player came onto the pitch from the bench. This episode did not go unnoticed on social networks and, given the clarity of the footage, LaLiga has shown its 'firm' repulsion.

"Real Sporting is working to locate the fan who insulted a visiting player. Our club does not tolerate any manifestation of racism. We are already investigating what happened. We applaud and thank the general behaviour of our fans," announced the El Molinon club via its official X account.

