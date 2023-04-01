Vazquez spares 10-man Real Madrid's blushes as they edge Alaves to go top

Lucas Vazquez, right, celebrates with Antonio Rudiger after scoring the winner
Profimedia
Lucas Vazquez’s (32) late header earned Real Madrid a 1-0 win over Deportivo Alavas and took Los Blancos top of the table in LaLiga, providing the perfect end to 2023 for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Los Blancos showed early intent with Brahim Diaz orchestrating a move forward that culminated in Federico Valverde seeing his shot saved.

Alaves provided an early threat of their own, though, as Jon Guridi’s cutback found Luis Rioja, whose first-time effort required an intelligent block from Fran Garcia.

Having played a key role in limiting his parent club during the opening 20 minutes, Rafa Marin had an opening of his own in front of goal but headed straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Despite the visitors’ possession, El Glorioso continued to have the better chances with Jude Bellingham blocking another strike from Rioja before Vazquez’s misjudged clearance resulted in Samu Omorodion rising above Nacho Fernandez for a header that was saved.

Even with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric making attempts, Real Madrid struggled to split Alaves’ stubborn backline and Valverde resorted to two strikes from range before the break that were both denied.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Alaves came out of the break strongly and were offered further encouragement in the 54th minute when Nacho Fernandez was sent off for going through the back of Samu, even if they didn’t carry much of an attacking threat after that point.

Los Blancos moved the ball patiently as the half continued, although they struggled to work Antonio Sivera at all. Kroos finally released Rodrygo with a quarter-hour remaining and the Brazilian glided into the box, but cut in and sent his effort off-target.

Just as it looked as though Alaves would hold onto a point, the visitors struck in the 92nd minute, when Kroos’ inch-perfect corner delivery was met by Vazquez, who headed in his first goal of the season to capitalise on Girona’s draw against Real Betis and take his side top of the table.

Alaves, meanwhile, suffered a third consecutive defeat despite coming so close to securing a memorable point.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

See all the match stats here.

Mallorca head into Christmas with a win

Dani Rodriguez of Mallorca celebrates scoring his team's second goal
AFP

In the other late game of the evening in LaLiga, Mallorca proved too good at home against fellow mid-table side Osasuna. The Islanders won 3-2.

You can read all about the match here.

Full standings
Flashscore
