Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Villarreal and Atletico Madrid share the spoils after first-half flurry

Villarreal and Atletico Madrid share the spoils after first-half flurry

Atletico will have to settle for a draw
Atletico will have to settle for a drawProfimedia
Four first-half goals saw Villarreal and Atlético Madrid take a point each in an enjoyable 2-2 draw to open their season opener, marking a third 2-2 draw in their last four meetings at the home of the Yellow Submarine.

A game that was slow to start burst into life just before the quarter-hour mark with Marcos Llorente almost turning provider twice in quick succession with crosses from the right.

The first was met by the head of Samuel Lino but was tipped over by debutant Villarreal keeper Diego Conde. The second was turned home by Reinildo Mandava but he was rightly flagged for offside.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

The hosts had offered very little up to this point but made Atleti pay on 18 minutes thanks to a man who has spent the past year and a half on loan in the Premier League. Arnaut Danjuma outpaced Axel Witsel to a long ball and finished well from a narrow angle to open the scoring.

The Dutchman had barely finished celebrating his first league goal in yellow since October 2022 when Llorente took matters into his own hands after good link-up with Antoine Griezmann from the restart and finished himself this time with a vicious finish from an angle into the roof of the net.

Llorente equalised for Atletico
Llorente equalised for AtleticoProfimedia

The game was crackling into life and Lino came close again, this time from a Koke delivery on 35 minutes that he slid against the post and his side would be punished almost immediately yet again.

The Yellow Submarine broke and, from a corner that Danjuma won, the usually-unflappable Jan Oblak misjudged Álex Baena’s cross and there was nothing Koke could do as the ball struck him and rolled in for an own goal.

Alex Baena's cross resulted in a goal
Alex Baena's cross resulted in a goalProfimedia

Villarreal know all too well what Alexander Sørloth is capable of and they kept him quiet for much of the half on his immediate return to the Estadio de la Cerámica.

However, with the last play of the first period, he powered home a trademark header from Pablo Barrios’ delivery to send the sides in level at the end of a pulsating 45.

Sorloth celebrates his goal
Sorloth celebrates his goalProfimedia

Diego Simeone opted for changes at the break but despite this, it was the hosts who had the first chance of the second half with Baena’s free-kick rippling the side netting on the hour mark.

New signing Julián Álvarez made his debut in red and white on 78 minutes, while Ayoze Pérez arrived shortly after for his Villarreal bow.

However, neither could impact proceedings and it was another debutant in ex-Arsenal man Nicolas Pépé who came closest to a winner as his free-kick on 82 minutes drifted all the way off the angle of post and bar. In the end, it was honours even after a thoroughly entertaining affair.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid)

See a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballVillarrealAtl. MadridLaLiga
Related Articles
Diego Simeone confident new signing Julian Alvarez fits perfectly with Atleti DNA
Julian Alvarez relishes new challenge at Atletico after leaving Manchester City
Atletico Madrid sign Norwegian striker Sorloth from Villarreal on long-term contract
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Man City interested in Gundogan return, Chelsea set to sign Felix
Updated
Petr Cech 'looking forward' to Belfast hockey return for warm-up matches
Brighton sign Leeds striker Georginio Rutter for club record £40 million fee
Chelsea to sign Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix with Conor Gallagher going other way
Vardy starts the return party as Leicester fight back to draw with Tottenham
Thiago Motta's Juventus give newly-promoted Como rude awakening with emphatic victory
Injured Lionel Messi left out of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers squad
Atalanta begin Serie A campaign in fine fashion with emphatic win over Lecce
Germany's Ilkay Gundogan announces retirement from international football
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Man City interested in Gundogan return, Chelsea set to sign Felix
Juventus focused on Como and not transfer window, says new boss Motta
Sabalenka sweeps aside Swiatek to reach Cincinnati final where Pegula awaits
Football Tracker: Madrid drop points at Mallorca to finish weekend's games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings