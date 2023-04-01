Vinicius Jr overcomes injury for possible Real return against Atletico

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Vinicius Jr overcomes injury for possible Real return against Atletico
Vinicius Jr overcomes injury for possible Real return against Atletico
Vinicius Jr has missed the last three Real Madrid games
Vinicius Jr has missed the last three Real Madrid games
Reuters
Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr (23) could return for this weekend's LaLiga clash against Atletico Madrid, manager Carlo Ancelotti (64) said on Saturday.

The forward has not played for Real since suffering a thigh muscle injury during a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo last month. He also missed Brazil's 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

"Vinicius trained with the team yesterday, he's in good shape," Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Sunday's game at the Metropolitano Stadium.

"He trained very well today and he'll be in the squad. We'll decide tomorrow on what role he is capable of playing."

Defender Dani Carvajal (31) would not be available for selection, Ancelotti added.

On Sunday, Real face an Atletico side that lost 3-0 to Valencia in their last league clash, but Ancelotti said the defeat will not have any bearing on the match.

"The derby is a great opportunity. They are always special games," he said.

"It's the two big teams in the capital, there is so much quality on show. They are always very intense games, great to watch. I don't think the fact they lost to Valencia will have an influence on the game."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaVinicius JuniorReal MadridAtl. MadridCarvajal Daniel
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Manchester City favourites to win Champions League, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior sidelined for several weeks with thigh injury
Show more
Football
Rudi Garcia feels supported by Napoli fans despite lacklustre start to season
Football Tracker: Juventus taking on Sassuolo, Barcelona host Celta Vigo
Updated
Rodri sees red but Manchester City stand firm in win over Forest
Harry Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich put seven past helpless Bochum
Rafael Leao leads AC Milan past Verona in tight affair
Tottenham v Arsenal: Five most iconic North London derby matches
Swedes find solace in solidarity despite loss to Spain
Bronze and Hemp help England to sink Scotland in Women's Nations League opener
Balogun the villain for Monaco as Nice leave it late to take derby spoils
Most Read
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Football Tracker: Juventus taking on Sassuolo, Barcelona host Celta Vigo
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Balogun the villain for Monaco as Nice leave it late to take derby spoils

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings