Al-Hilal 'make £259m offer' for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe

The news broke on Monday that Saudi club Al-Hilal, where Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly now play, want to buy Kylian Mbappe (24). Paris Saint-Germain are not planning to respond immediately to what is a record-breaking offer.

Indeed, the Parisian club will wait until July 31st before accepting the multiple offers for their star player.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that Al-Hilal had made an offer of 300 million euros (£259m). However, no discussions have yet been held with the player, and we'll have to wait a few more days before we know whether PSG will accept the offer or not.

As confirmed by RMC Sport, Al-Hilal have submitted a written offer. And that's not all. For its part, the French daily L'Équipe reports that Barcelona have entered the fray, with direct talks scheduled for Monday with Parisian officials.

In addition to Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Inter are also said to be interested in signing Mbappe.