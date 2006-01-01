Important wins for Ivory Coast and Morocco in World Cup qualification

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Important wins for Ivory Coast and Morocco in World Cup qualification

Important wins for Ivory Coast and Morocco in World Cup qualification

Aubameyang and Fofana battle for the ball
Aubameyang and Fofana battle for the ballAFP
African champions Ivory Coast and World Cup semi-finalists Morocco both won important points in World Cup qualification on Friday but Nigeria were held at home by South Africa and are still to win a match in the 2026 preliminaries.

Seko Fofana’s 36th-minute strike marked a successful homecoming for the Ivorians, playing their first home match since winning the Africa Cup of Nations in February, as they beat Gabon 1-0 in Korhogo to go clear at the top of Group F.

A soft looking penalty saw Hakim Ziyech put Morocco ahead after six minutes against Zambia in Agadir in Group E but there was nothing fortuitous about their second in the 67th minute as Brahim Diaz’s mazy run set up teenage debutant Eliesse Ben Seghir, who recently switched allegiance from France.

Zambia pulled a goal back from Edward Chilufya in the 80th minute but Morocco held out for 2-1 triumph.

Veteran Themba Zwane had South Africa ahead at halftime away in Uyo in Group C but it took Nigeria 37 seconds of the second half to equalise through former Manchester City junior Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Nigeria have now drawn their opening three qualifiers, two of them at home.

Earlier on Friday, Lesotho kept up their giant killing start to the qualifiers with a 2-0 win over Zimbabwe in Johannesburg.

Rethabile Rasethuntsa and Thabantso Jane scored in the first half of Zimbabwe's home match, which was played in neighbouring South Africa because of a ban on Zimbabwean stadiums, declared not up to standard for international matches.

Lesotho had held Nigeria in their opening qualifier in November and now have five points after three games.

Burundi also upset the odds as they held fellow East Africans Kenya 1-1 in neutral Lilongwe, Malawi with an 85th-minute equaliser from Sudi Abdallah after a defensive error.

Kenya, whose home game it was, had gone ahead in the 72nd minute through substitute Duke Abuya.

Home Victories

Both Mozambique and Uganda joined Algeria and Guinea at the head of Group G with two wins out of three matches after home victories on Friday.

Mozambique were 2-0 up against Somalia after 30 minutes but in the end had to hold on for a 2-1 victory while Mohamed Shaban got a 74th minute winner for Uganda at home to Botswana in Kampala.

Angola were a goal to the good after two minutes at home to Eswatini but could not add to Mabululu’s effort. They still won, however, to stay unbeaten in Group D and join Libya at the top of the standings.

Rayon Raveloson grabbed a double as Madagascar won 2-1 in their island derby over the Comoros at Soccer City in Johannesburg on Friday to make it two wins out of three in Group I.

Madagascar now have six points to join the Comoros, who had won both their opening qualifiers in November, and Ghana at the top of Group I in the battle for a place at the 2026 finals in North America.

There are nine African qualifying groups with the winner advancing to the finals. A potential extra place is available for the best placed runner-up through playoffs with other continents.

The last two matches in the third round of qualification will be played on Saturday with the fourth round of fixtures starting on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballNigeriaKenyaAfrican footballWorld Championship
Related Articles
Guinea stun Algeria as Senegal held in World Cup qualifiers
Napoli star Victor Osimhen to miss Nigeria's matches with South Africa & Benin Republic
‘It makes our job difficult’ - Firat gutted by Kenya playing home matches in Malawi
Show more
Football
Gareth Southgate warns England against 'complacency' after Iceland loss
Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Updated
Julian Nagelsmann shuts down goalie talk after another Manuel Neuer error
Finland come from behind to draw with Scotland in friendly
England suffer shock defeat to Iceland in final Euro warm-up
Euro hosts Germany clinch scrappy win over Greece ahead of tournament
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, West Ham agree Guilherme deal
Updated
Ralf Rangnick leaves Stefan Lainer out of Austria Euro 2024 squad
Slovenia select Josip Ilicic in Euro 2024 squad after return to international football
Most Read
Alexander Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, West Ham agree Guilherme deal
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings