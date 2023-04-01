Benjamin Mendy makes football return with Lorient after being cleared of rape charges

Benjamin Mendy (29) has made his return to football just five days after being cleared of rape and attempted rape by joining French side Lorient.

The move for Mendy, who was released by Manchester City last month, was confirmed by the Ligue 1 club on their official website on Wednesday.

"FC Lorient is pleased to announce today the signing for two seasons of French international left-back Benjamin Mendy (29).

"After having satisfied the traditional medical examination, Benjamin Mendy, world champion 2018, quadruple winner of the Premier League under the colors of Manchester City and French champion of Ligue 1 with Monaco in particular, comes to reinforce the Lorient workforce for this new season.

"The native of Longjumeau, who will wear number 5 with the Merlus, will take his first steps at Espace FCL today.. Welcome Benjamin!"

Mendy's move back to his native France, which is a two-year deal, comes less than a week after he was found not guilty of rape following a two-week trial at Chester Crown Court.

The left-back faced multiple charges of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault in a process lasting nearly three years.

He was cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January but a retrial was held after the jury could not reach a verdict on two claims related to two women.

However, the verdict at the retrial on Friday, July 14th meant Mendy was cleared of all claims made against him.

