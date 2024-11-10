Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Captain Lacazette scores as Lyon defeat St Etienne in Rhone-Alpes derby

Captain Lacazette scores as Lyon defeat St Etienne in Rhone-Alpes derby

Adam Clancy
Captain Lacazette celebrates goal
Captain Lacazette celebrates goal OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP
Lyon won the 124th edition of the Derby Rhone-Alpes by beating Saint-Etienne 1-0 in front of their own supporters, also extending Les Verts’ run without a Ligue 1 away victory to 13 games in the process.

Despite their away day blues, Saint-Etienne actually started stronger as Benjamin Bouchouari tested Lucas Perri early on with a strike from the edge of the box, before Lucas Stassin glanced a header just wide after connecting with a teasing Zuriko Davitashvilli cross.

However, Lyon grew into the first half and, not long after clipping the post from a narrow-angle, captain Alexandre Lacazette kneed in the opener just before the half-hour mark when connecting with Corentin Tolisso’s bicycle-kick following a corner - a strike that moved him joint-second in the club’s all-time top scorer charts.

It was a blow for the visitors to be behind going into the second half, but they came out spirited in the early stages, as Yvann Macon saw his goal-bound effort blocked before Davitashvilli’s fierce strike was similarly kept out with an hour played.

Both sides threatened to score in the latter stages, as Malick Fofana was denied by Gautier Larsonneur from close range, before substitute Ibrahim Sissoko raced up the other end and saw his shot saved by Perri’s outstretched leg.

Lyon thought they put the game to bed when substitute Ernest Nuamah capitalised on a poor Larsonneur mistake to tap home, but a handball from Georges Mikautadze - who replaced goalscorer Lacazette - saw the goal ruled out.

Nonetheless, Les Gones’ still held on for a victory which ended a four-match winless run in all competitions and ensured that they remain unbeaten in the league in six games. Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne remain the only team in the division yet to taste victory on their travels, and their latest defeat leaves them in the dreaded relegation play-off position.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

Check out the match summary here

Mentions
Ligue 1Alexandre LacazetteLyonFootballSt Etienne
