  4. Auxerre stun Marseille with first-half blitz at Stade Velodrome to keep up hot form

Auxerre stun Marseille with first-half blitz at Stade Velodrome to keep up hot form

Chris Wilson
Auxerre celebrate one of their first-half goals
Auxerre celebrate one of their first-half goalsChristophe Simon / AFP
Auxerre ended a nine-match winless H2H run against Marseille thanks to a first-half blitz that saw them race into a 3-0 lead at half-time and hold on to win 3-1 at the Stade Velodrome.

If football was played on paper, then there should have been only one winner in the south of France. Fortunately for Auxerre, it isn’t, and they took full advantage of a Marseille defensive mix-up, after Lilian Brassier’s miscued clearance allowed Lassine Sinayoko in on goal, the forward made no mistake in turning home only his second goal of the season.

An animated Roberto De Zerbi would’ve been a little disheartened to see that his side’s response was muted.

If his mood wasn’t great after that, it certainly wouldn’t have been helped by the fact Auxerre doubled their advantage before the break.

Scorer of the first goal, Sinayoko broke clear in behind and while most strikers would have selfishly drove for goal, he squared for Gaetan Perrin, who rounded Geronimo Rulli and stroked into an empty net. Incredibly, the visitors went into the break three goals to the good, when Perrin turned provider, threading an inch-perfect ball through for Hamed Traorè who rifled through Rulli’s legs.

Marseille - Auxerre match stats
Marseille - Auxerre match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The hosts were handed a huge lifeline shortly after the hour mark when Mason Greenwood’s goalbound strike was blocked by the arm of Clement Akpa.

Greenwood assumed responsibility from the spot and powered home into the bottom left corner. The momentum of the game changed with that very moment, and Auxerre had Donovan Leon to thank for the fact they retained their two-goal cushion, when Adrien Rabiot threaded Elye Wahi through on goal, with the experienced shot-stopper pulling off a stunning save to deny the Marseille frontman.

Substitute Ismaël Koné came close to reducing the deficit to a single goal and setting up a grandstand finish, but his effort flashed inches wide of the post.

That proved to be the last meaningful chance Marseille created, and with it went their chances of securing a remarkable turnaround. It perhaps wasn’t a great surprise though, as their home form this season doesn’t make for great reading.

Auxerre’s dream start to life back in Ligue 1 continues though - they’ve climbed in the European places ahead of the rest of the weekend’s action.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gaetan Perrin (Auxerre)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

